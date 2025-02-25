Blake Lively Made Conflicting Statements About Author Colleen Hoover In 2 Different Interviews — As $400Million 'Harassment' Lawsuit Against 'It Ends With Us' Director Justin Baldoni Explodes
Blake Lively's legal battle against co-star Justin Baldoni is getting worse by the day – and now the actress has been caught making conflicting statements about Colleen Hoover, the author of It Ends With Us.
RadarOnline.com can report the latest update in the case comes as the $400million "harassment" lawsuit between the actress and Justin Baldoni rages on.
As seen in two past interviews, the Gossip Girl alum shared two completely different narratives when discussing the author before she started filming the movie.
The film, which is at the center of the nasty legal war between Lively and Baldoni, was based off Hoover's book.
In an interview with TheMovieReport.com, Lively stated: "I felt like I lived under a rock, because I hadn't heard of Colleen Hoover before they came to me with this movie."
She revealed she got the call about the role in the film when she was in the car with a friend, Eden, 25, who was very excited for the actress.
Lively continued: "I thought, that's so interesting that a 25-year-old who has access to every bit of information possible, everything you get on social media apps, all the streaming, all the optionality, you know, here's this name of this writer that cut through, that was interesting to me.
"So now, when the whole world is open to you, for a name to cut through like that to a younger generation really made me perk up."
However, in a completely different interview with Sony Pictures, Lively claimed to have known Hoover and was excited about the possibility to star in the film.
The actress claimed: "The reason that I was excited to do this movie is that I saw the mention of your name, and I was like, oh, wow, her voice resonates with people, how she tells stories, and what she's telling reaches out and grabs so many people.
"And then I fell in love with Lily, I wanna play this woman because I understand why she experiences what she experiences.
"There was an authenticity to it that's really powerful."
As previously reported by RadarOnline.com, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, who starred in the film, as well as directed it.
After fans speculated for weeks of a possible feud between the two after not posing for photos, not following each other on social media, and not doing any interviews together – Lively filed a lawsuit in December 2024.
She claimed Baldoni's behavior while filming caused her "grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety."
MSNBC Leftie Bloodbath: Troubled Network's Purge Sees Jen Psaki Land Primetime Show After Liberal Hosts Including Joy Reid, Katie Phang, and Jonathan Capehart are Ruthlessly Axed
Baldoni denied Lively's claims and first filed a lawsuit against The New York Times seeking $250 million in damages after they posted their article about her lawsuit.
He then filed a $400million lawsuit against her, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and the actress’ publicist, Leslie Sloane.
Over the last few weeks, Baldoni's team has been slowly releasing text messages and emails to help support their claims against the actress.
Their trial is set for 2026.