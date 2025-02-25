Blake Lively Made Conflicting Statements About Author Colleen Hoover In 2 Different Interviews — As $400Million 'Harassment' Lawsuit Against 'It Ends With Us' Director Justin Baldoni Explodes

In an interview with TheMovieReport.com, Lively stated: "I felt like I lived under a rock, because I hadn't heard of Colleen Hoover before they came to me with this movie."

She revealed she got the call about the role in the film when she was in the car with a friend, Eden, 25, who was very excited for the actress.

Lively continued: "I thought, that's so interesting that a 25-year-old who has access to every bit of information possible, everything you get on social media apps, all the streaming, all the optionality, you know, here's this name of this writer that cut through, that was interesting to me.

"So now, when the whole world is open to you, for a name to cut through like that to a younger generation really made me perk up."