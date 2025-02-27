Gene Hackman's Chilling Death Interview Revealed — How 'The Conversation' Oscar-Winner Revealed He Was Terrified of Passing Away and Wanted to 'Take Care of My Wife'

On Thursday morning, cops in Santa Fe revealed the Hollywood icon was found dead alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 63, and their dog in their mansion.

A local law enforcement officer told ABC News the couple and dog were found after neighbors expressed concern for the family.

While an investigation is underway, police suspect no foul play but are awaiting a warrant to search the property for more information.

Adan Mendoza, the Santa Fe County sheriff, said in a statement: "All I can say is that we're in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant."

A police statement added: "On February 26, 2025 at approximately 1:45pm, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an address on Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park where Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 64, and a dog were found deceased."