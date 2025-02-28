RADAR Goes Inside Gene Hackman's Ultra-Secretive Compound Where Star Worked on Home Improvement Projects Before Being Found Dead With Wife and Dog

The French Connection actor first bought the 12 acres of land in 1990, renovating a home already on the site before building another on the property 10 years later. However, it is still unclear in which home Hackman and Arakawa were found in.

Hackman would spend plenty of time on the property, especially after his exit from Hollywood following a lengthy and impressive career.

"I think it's like being an actor. I interpret what's already there," the movie star once said of his love for his properties.

He added: "I don't know what's wrong with me. I guess I like the process, and when it's over, it's over."