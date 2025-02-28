RADAR Goes Inside Gene Hackman's Ultra-Secretive Compound Where Star Worked on Home Improvement Projects Before Being Found Dead With Wife and Dog
Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were all about their mansion in Santa Fe, New Mexico, as the couple remained private up until their shocking deaths.
The pair were discovered dead inside their home – both in separate rooms – after not being seen for two weeks, and now RadarOnline.com can reveal just how much time Hackman and Arakawa put into the residence.
The French Connection actor first bought the 12 acres of land in 1990, renovating a home already on the site before building another on the property 10 years later. However, it is still unclear in which home Hackman and Arakawa were found in.
Hackman would spend plenty of time on the property, especially after his exit from Hollywood following a lengthy and impressive career.
"I think it's like being an actor. I interpret what's already there," the movie star once said of his love for his properties.
He added: "I don't know what's wrong with me. I guess I like the process, and when it's over, it's over."
Following his purchase of the land, the Oscar-winner decided to reach out to architects Harry Daple and Stephen Samuelson of Studio Arquitectura for help in bringing his vision to life – but it would be a tall task.
Samuelson recalled: "The house was horrible. It was a 1950s block building that had sat empty and had deteriorated. But it was a great site, and the foundation had been well placed on the land."
After some time, Hackman and Arakawa were able to significantly transform the home, as the actor is said to have been involved in the renovation, including assisting with the demolition.
However, Arakawa also helped with the renovation, especially when Hackman was away for work. Awakawa would reach out to her husband via phone and send him photos in order to keep him in the loop.
"(Hackman) was deeply involved client, very artistic, very keen on details," Samuelson said.
Hackman also had other homes, and even owned his own island just off the coast of Washington.
Hackman and Arakawa were both found dead in their residence on Wednesday, as it took investigators 12 hours to identify their "mummified" bodies.
Arakawa was found decomposed with bloating on her face and mummification in her hands and feet, according to a search warrant. Hackman was also found with the same signs of decomposition as his wife, a sheriff revealed.
No suicide note was left by either party according to investigators.
One of Hackman and Arakawa's three dogs, a German Shepherd, was also found dead in a closet.
At the moment, the deaths are being looked at as "suspicious."
In the wake of the actor's passing, a video discussing his fears of dying resurfaced.
"I try to take care of myself. I don't have a lot of fears. I have the normal fear of passing away," he said in the now chilling clip.
The Superman: The Movie star added: "You know, I guess we all think about that, especially when you get to be a certain age. I want to make sure that my wife and my family are taken care of. Other than that, I don’t have a lot of fears."