Radar Unravels the String of Mysteries in Gene Hackman and wife Betsy's Autopsy Report — As Their Horrifying Deaths Leave Huge Questions to Answer

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the bodies of Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 63, were found "mummified" in separate room inside their Santa Fe mansion. The unorthodox condition of their bodies kicked off a frantic search for the truth.

What we do know so far is, according to a search warrant, Arakawa was found decomposed with bloating on her face and mummification in her hands and feet.

Hackman was discovered fully clothed in a room off the kitchen – his cane laid out next to him. The two-time Oscar winner displayed the same signs of decomposition as his wife.

One of their three dogs, a German Shepherd, was also found dead in a closet, while the other two were alive.

The identities of both Hackman and Arakawa were not released for nearly 12 hours due to the condition of the bodies, and officials confess they may have been left undiscovered for up to two weeks.