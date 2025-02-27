Gene Hackman Triple Death Tragedy: Fans Ask If It Was A Nightmarish Accident, Or Something Else, as Wild Conspiracy Theories Grow Over His, Wife and Dog's Shocking Passing

The bodies of Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 63, were found "mummified" at their $4million mansion, as they were discovered dead in separate rooms.

The delay in the discovery of their bodies has led to some crazy conspiracy theories online. The Superman star's Wikipedia page was constantly updated and deleted with wild accusations.

One person on X shared: "There was some bizarre things posted in the death section of Gene Hackman's Wiki page. It was claiming he was a member of a witchcraft medicine cult in Santa Fe and was known as 'the healer' and was said to be 'appointed by God himself.'"

The accusation has since been removed.

Elsewhere on X, social media users took the unexpected death to link back to financier and child sex offender Epstein and his celebrity connections.

One person tweeted: "Do you think it’s a coincidence that Epstein files are due to be published and the legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa together with their dog were found dead but US police say no foul play suspected?"

A separate person echoed: "Gene Hackman dead what looks like a suicide pact on the day the Epstein files are being released. Coincidence! I hope I'm wrong he is a legend and a brilliant actor."