Pam Bondi and Trump Give Secret Jeffrey Epstein Files to Right-Wing Influencers as Decision Leaves Supporters Fuming — 'This Is a Cover-Up!'

As promised, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi released some "new information" regarding the late financier and sex offender.

Many conspiracy theorists were drooling at the prospect of learning some of the big celebrity names linked to Epstein and his private island, but now it's not clear if the files will also be released for broader public access.

President Donald Trump signed orders shortly after taking office to expose the files — along with papers on the assassinations of JFK, Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King to the public.

But it's the Epstein dossier that's captivated the country, as it could contain explosive revelations of the pedophile's sex trafficking client list.

Epstein died in custody in 2019 but the death was followed by fevered speculation he was silenced to protect powerful former friends from disgrace.