Pam Bondi and Trump Give Secret Jeffrey Epstein Files to Right-Wing Influencers as Decision Leaves Supporters Fuming — 'This Is a Cover-Up!'
The highly anticipated Jeffrey Epstein files are finally out – as long as you have the right connections, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Department of Justice released the files, but only to a small group of conservative influencers, angering scores of others online.
As promised, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi released some "new information" regarding the late financier and sex offender.
Many conspiracy theorists were drooling at the prospect of learning some of the big celebrity names linked to Epstein and his private island, but now it's not clear if the files will also be released for broader public access.
President Donald Trump signed orders shortly after taking office to expose the files — along with papers on the assassinations of JFK, Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King to the public.
But it's the Epstein dossier that's captivated the country, as it could contain explosive revelations of the pedophile's sex trafficking client list.
Epstein died in custody in 2019 but the death was followed by fevered speculation he was silenced to protect powerful former friends from disgrace.
After months of speculation and gossip, conservative political commentators were spotted at the White House Thursday holding thick white binders that read "The Epstein Files."
It was not immediately clear what was in the binders, though Bondi told Fox News that the documents would include flight logs and "a lot of names."
Instead of traditional and legacy news outlets, folders were handed out to conservative hustlers like political commentator Rogan O’Handley, a.k.a "DC Draino" and Chaya Raichik, founder of the social media account @LibsofTikTok.
Self-described "Instagram influencer and former mommyblogger" Jessica Reed Kraus proudly flashed her binder online, gushing: "Only 15 binders were printed, given to 15 independent journalists now included in a growing press pool, where influencers like myself will be granted equal access to the president and the White House.
"Proof that a powerful shift is happening – Trump walked in and told us we are the most trusted media now. And that he counts our efforts as the reason he won."
But after so much time waiting, many people flooded social media to decry the special treatment given to online influencers.
On X, one person blasted: "Instead of just releasing all of the Epstein files to the public at once, the Trump White House decided to give Phase 1 of the files to a hand picked group of influencers who are favorable to them. This is not transparency. This is a PR event."
Another agreed: "They’re never going to release the full thing. This is just the propagandist getting their messaging directions."
While one person ranted: "Are we seriously turning a case involving child sex trafficking and real victims into some grotesque partisan reality show?
"These weren’t characters in a political drama, they were actual human beings who suffered at the hands of one of the most notorious predators in modern history. And now, instead of transparency and justice, we’re getting a carefully curated information drip designed for maximum political spin?
Prior to the 2024 presidential election, Trump said the Epstein story is "very interesting" and "would certainly take a look at it" after being asked why "the list of clients that went to the island has not been made public".
Last year, the courts unsealed names of over 170 associates in a lawsuit brought by an Epstein victim.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Epstein was found dead in New York City's Metropolitan Correctional Center under mysterious circumstances while awaiting a high-profile trial for sex trafficking charges.