EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'Desperate' to Use Invictus Games and Her New Netflix Show to Try and Save 'On the Rocks' Marriage
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared to be having a blast as they attended multiple events during Harry's seventh annual Invictus Games in Canada, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
At the opening ceremony on February 8, they shared a few kisses while Markle cheered with blue pom-poms.
The following day, the pair met with families of athletes before taking in some wheelchair basketball and curling – with a smiling and animated Markle spotted taking selfies with fans in the stands.
On February 10, the couple shared a laugh when Harry joked that his wife was going to take the stage to sing after Canadian crooner Michael Bublé introduced them to the crowd.
There's little doubt Harry is reveling in the popularity of the Invictus Games, the multisport event for wounded service members he launched in 2014.
Still, behind his and Markle's smiles, tensions are rising for the couple. A source said Harry, 40, and Markle, 43, are all too aware they're running out of chances to show they've made it following their 2020 departure from royal life.
While the Games have been a success, Markle's upcoming Netflix series With Love, Meghan, debuting March 4, is make-or-break for the former Suits star. Says the insider: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would never admit it, but there's so much on the line."
The Invictus Games is by far Harry's biggest achievement, and he genuinely loves being a part of it.
A source said: "Harry takes so much pride in his involvement. It's definitely where he's at his happiest.
"This has always been his number one passion and the cause that speaks to his heart more than any other. It's the event in his calendar that he looks forward to the most."
For Markle, it's a chance to see her prince – whose only other recent success has been his royals-bashing memoir Spare – shine.
"She feels very proud to be by his side," the source said, adding she doesn't care if people object to their very unroyal PDA. "She's wildly attracted to Harry and loves to kiss and cuddle and hold his hand and show the world how happy they are together."
Unlike the Games, Markle's lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, has yet to prove itself.
The source said the duchess is desperate for her Netflix show to do well. So much so that she's agreed to have her homemade jams – once visible only on the Instagram feeds of her famous friends available to purchase alongside other Netflix merchandise at the King of Prussia mall, near Philadelphia, and Texas' Galleria.
The jams’ release was previously delayed as its trademark application faced multiple issues.
"Showing up at a mall to promote her products is something that's on the table for Markle, if that's what her advisors said will be beneficial for her brand," shared the source, noting that the former Deal or No Deal briefcase girl will "do anything" to get With Love, Meghan on top of the streaming charts.
"It's hard to see how she could claw her way back from a big ratings fail," added the source. "She's doing everything to avoid that scenario."
The pair – who wed in 2018 and share Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3 – are always strategizing. Fans and onlookers at Invictus have noted that Markle recorded many behind-the-scenes moments on her phone, and she's been uncharacteristically active on Instagram, sharing play-by-plays of each day's events.
There's talk that Meghan – who's insisted on wanting privacy in the past – is trying to appeal to a younger demographic by having a stronger social media presence.
"She could use the footage in another documentary," added the source. "She's always looking for ways to tell their story."
She and Harry released their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan in late 2022.
With a string of failed projects behind them, including Harry's dud docuseries about polo and Markle's limp Archetypes podcast, they're running out of options for how to monetize their ties to the royal family even as the royals continue to ice them out.
"Meghan will stick to what she knows best, which is being in front of the camera and schmoozing the entertainment world," predicted the source, adding: "The stakes are high."