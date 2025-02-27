EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'Desperate' to Use Invictus Games and Her New Netflix Show to Try and Save 'On the Rocks' Marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared to be having a blast as they attended multiple events during Harry's seventh annual Invictus Games in Canada, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

At the opening ceremony on February 8, they shared a few kisses while Markle cheered with blue pom-poms.

The following day, the pair met with families of athletes before taking in some wheelchair basketball and curling – with a smiling and animated Markle spotted taking selfies with fans in the stands.

On February 10, the couple shared a laugh when Harry joked that his wife was going to take the stage to sing after Canadian crooner Michael Bublé introduced them to the crowd.

There's little doubt Harry is reveling in the popularity of the Invictus Games, the multisport event for wounded service members he launched in 2014.