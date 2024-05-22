READ: 'Diddy Do It' Trademark Applicant Fires Off Letter to 50 Cent's Team and Netflix Over Sean Combs Documentary

50 Cent's documentary about Sean "Diddy" Combs is stirring up trouble after it was revealed that Netflix bought the project, with the man who filed the trademark application for "Diddy Do It" coming out swinging — but sources tell us, he might want to pump the breaks.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Tevin Symonette, who applied to trademark the phrase in April, fired off a letter to Netflix executives and the rapper's team on Wednesday, demanding they work out a deal, or else after posters began popping up showing the slogan splashed across advertisements for what appeared to be the upcoming multi-part program.