READ: 'Diddy Do It' Trademark Applicant Fires Off Letter to 50 Cent's Team and Netflix Over Sean Combs Documentary
50 Cent's documentary about Sean "Diddy" Combs is stirring up trouble after it was revealed that Netflix bought the project, with the man who filed the trademark application for "Diddy Do It" coming out swinging — but sources tell us, he might want to pump the breaks.
RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Tevin Symonette, who applied to trademark the phrase in April, fired off a letter to Netflix executives and the rapper's team on Wednesday, demanding they work out a deal, or else after posters began popping up showing the slogan splashed across advertisements for what appeared to be the upcoming multi-part program.
We've obtained the email, in which Symonette informed them of his trademark application — which is still live and pending on the United States Patent and Trademark Office's site.
"I am writing on behalf of CMC TECH LLC regarding an important trademark issue. It has come to our attention that G Unit Films has sold the multi-part documentary titled 'Diddy Do It?' to Netflix for an undisclosed amount," the email read.
"We believe that the use of this title for the documentary infringes upon our trademark rights," it continued while informing the Netflix bosses and 50's team that the trademark was already called for.
The applicant made it clear that they hoped to avoid taking the issue to court.
"Given the circumstances, we are keen to resolve this matter amicably and avoid any potential legal disputes. We propose that all parties involved engage in a discussion to reach a mutually beneficial agreement," the email sent at 10:13 AM stated.
"We would appreciate it if you could acknowledge receipt of this email and provide us with a suitable time to discuss this matter further."
But sources close to 50 told RadarOnline.com on Wednesday that the rapper's multi-part documentary isn't using Diddy Do It as the title, despite media outlets running with it.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to 50's team and Netflix for comment.
- 50 Cent Trolls Diddy's Son Christian 'King' Combs After Diss Track: 'I'm Afraid for My Life'
- 50 Cent Sues Ex Daphne Joy for Defamation Over Sexual Assault Allegations, Seeking More Than $1 Million
- Diddy Documentary: Man Cashing in on 'Diddy Do It' Trademark Hopes to Team Up With 50 Cent or Hulu for Possible Collab
We told you first — Symonette's Nashville-based BioPharmaceutical consulting company CMC Tech, LLC filed to trademark "Diddy Do It" on April 4.
"This trademark is exclusively designated for use within the realm of film and video production. Our primary goal is to push the boundaries of content creation within this space, crafting captivating narratives that resonate with diverse audiences," the company shared with this outlet at the time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As for 50's documentary, it will follow the sexual assault allegations against Diddy. TMZ reported that Netflix bought the project, with sources revealing that there was a bidding war among the streaming sites before it finally found a home.