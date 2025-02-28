Gene Hackman's Family 'Feud' Fears as Youngest Daughter Reveals She Hadn't Spoken to Reclusive Hollywood Hardman for MONTHS Before His 'Toxic Fumes' Poisoning Death
Gene Hackman's youngest daughter was estranged from her Hollywood star father in the months before his tragic death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oscar-winning star's offspring Leslie, 69, had become a stranger to Hackman due to being based in California, while he set up home in New Mexico.
Leslie was spotted with sister Elizabeth on Thursday morning having breakfast together in a Burbank, California, branch of Denny's as news of their father's passing broke.
She revealed she had not spoken to Hackman, who was found in the house he shared with his second wife Betsy Arakawa — also discovered deceased, for months.
Leslie said: "We were close. I hadn't talked to them for a couple months, but everything was normal and everything was good."
She, Elizabeth and Hackman's granddaughter Annie left a touching tribute to their beloved star dad on Thursday.
They released a statement saying: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy.
"He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa.
"We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss."
It comes as officials are continuing to probe the shock deaths of the couple and their dog.
An early autopsy into the deaths of both Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 63, showed they had no signs of external trauma.
Cops are currently labelling their deaths "suspicious" as the door to their home was found ajar but there was no sign of forced entry.
Carbon monoxide and toxicology tests are still pending, officials added.
Police said: "In the early hours of Thursday, February 27 2025, Hackman and Arakawa were transported to the Office of the Medical Investigator.
"An autopsy was performed. Initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual.
"Carbon monoxide and toxicology tests were requested for both individuals."
"The manner and cause of death has not been determined.
"The official results of the autopsy and toxicology reports are pending. This remains an open investigation.”
One of the couple's German Shepherds was found dead, while two other dogs survived, cops also confirmed.
It is unclear whether the dog was found in a kennel or a closet in the home.
Over his illustrious career, Hackman appeared in over 100 films.
He was nominated for five Academy Awards, won two Oscars, earned two BAFTA nominations, and received three Golden Globe awards.
Messages have poured in from fellow stars and even royalty, paying tribute to the legendary actor and his remarkable legacy.
Prince William weighed in by expressing his sorrow over Hackman's shocking death, saying he was "so sad" to hear the heartbreaking news about Gene and his wife.
He added: "Hackman was a true genius of film who brought each and every character to life with power, authenticity and star quality."
American actor George Takei honored Hackman’s enduring impact, stating: "Gene's work will live on forever. We have lost one of the true giants of the screen.
"Gene Hackman could play anyone, and you could feel a whole life behind it. He could be everyone and no one, a towering presence or an everyday Joe. That's how powerful an actor he was."