EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Telling Girlfriend Ines De Ramon to 'Stay Out of His Business' – As He's 'Petrified Of Her Getting Involved in His Companies After Winery Battle With Ex Angelina Jolie'

Brad Pitt is said to be warning Ines De Ramon to avoid his business deals.

Feb. 28 2025, Published 8:17 a.m. ET

They've been dating for two years and have moved in together – but things aren't all rosy between Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider said despite most things "going strong" for the couple, Pitt is being "super cautious" when it comes to involving the jewelry designer, 32, in his businesses – including the mega-successful production company he started with first wife Jennifer Aniston, Plan B –  and Miraval, the French winery at the center of his infamous ongoing legal war with second wife, Angelina Jolie.

Jennifer Aniston's production company deal with Brad Pitt is something his new love Ines De Ramon won't be dipping into with the actor, sources say.

Our insider said: "Brad's history is crystal clear. When he's in love with a woman, he gets into business with her, almost instinctually.

"It's just what Brad does. And when these relationships break up, it causes him a lot of pain, time and energy to untangle the finances."

The source added De Ramon is heavily involved in all aspects of Pitt's life – but only to a point.

"She's an extremely talented designer with very good marketing sense," our insider added. "So he often asks her to weigh in with an opinion, but it's strictly informal."

After all, Pitt's new love continues to be a VP at Anita Ko Jewelry, an LA-based luxury brand – with the actor spotted sporting two gold necklaces from her as he urged Americans to 'huddle up" before the February 9 Super Bowl.

Jolie's legal battle over Miraval keeps Pitt 'cautious with Ines de Ramon,' sources say.

Our insider added: "To her credit, Ines is not pushing to be involved in Brad's affairs in any formal capacity."

After his volatile marriage to Jolie, the jewelry executive is a breath of fresh air, sources say.

One added: "They're an extremely calm couple and not overly intense or high-strung."

