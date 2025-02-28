EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Telling Girlfriend Ines De Ramon to 'Stay Out of His Business' – As He's 'Petrified Of Her Getting Involved in His Companies After Winery Battle With Ex Angelina Jolie'

Our insider said: "Brad's history is crystal clear. When he's in love with a woman, he gets into business with her, almost instinctually.

"It's just what Brad does. And when these relationships break up, it causes him a lot of pain, time and energy to untangle the finances."

The source added De Ramon is heavily involved in all aspects of Pitt's life – but only to a point.

"She's an extremely talented designer with very good marketing sense," our insider added. "So he often asks her to weigh in with an opinion, but it's strictly informal."

After all, Pitt's new love continues to be a VP at Anita Ko Jewelry, an LA-based luxury brand – with the actor spotted sporting two gold necklaces from her as he urged Americans to 'huddle up" before the February 9 Super Bowl.