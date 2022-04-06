Russian Influencers Being Shunned, Denied Access To Luxury Brands

Russian influencers are reportedly being denied access to a number of designer luxury items even though they are living abroad from their home country.

According to Daily Star, Russian socialites like Liza Litvin and Snezhanna Georgieva have found themselves feeling shunned by luxury brands like Chanel who are actively denying the influencers access to their products as a result of trade sanctions put in place by nations and companies worldwide as a result of Russia’s widely condemned invasion of Ukraine.