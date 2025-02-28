EXCLUSIVE: Party-Loving Jimmy Fallon 'Could Spiral into Booze Nightmare' If He Caves to Pressure Over Plummeting 'Tonight Show' Ratings, Pals Fear

Funnyman Jimmy Fallon is feeling increasing pressure at The Tonight Show as ratings plummet, and no one in his inner circle is laughing as they worry it could send the host on another dangerous downward spiral, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As readers know, 10 years ago, Fallon was rumored to have been in a hard-partying period and hitting New York bars after work. He once bizarrely fell in his kitchen and caught his wedding ring on a table, almost detaching his finger.

He ended up needing surgery to save it.

And things got so bad that his wife, Nancy Juvonen, reportedly kicked him out of the house for a time, forcing him to move into a hotel, with sources saying he only cleaned up after NBC execs stepped in.