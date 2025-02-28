EXCLUSIVE: Foolish Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl is 'On His Knees' Begging Wife to REMARRY Him in Renewal Vows Ceremony As He Continues to Plead for Forgiveness Over Lovechild Scandal That's 'Rocked Their Marriage to the Core'
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is "desperate" to renew vows with wife Jordyn Blum in the wake of his love child scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Dave has only begun his effort to fix things with Jordyn and convince her to remarry him, but he says they're making progress and he's hopeful it will happen," a source told us.
Last September, 56-year-old rocker Grohl publicly admitted to cheating on the mother of their three daughters and revealed he'd fathered a child out of wedlock.
In his confession to fathering a lovechild, the former Nirvana drummer vowed to "do everything" in his power to regain Blum's trust and forgiveness, and according to a source, he's sticking to his word.
They added: "He's going to therapy and has turned over all his passwords so she can check up on him whenever she wants. He's very clear that he made a huge mistake that will never happen again.
"He says he can't imagine life without her and will do whatever she asks to fix this."
But the insider added Grohl has "still got a long way to go," and kids Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10, aren't letting him off the hook so easily.
"The girls are very much on their mom's side; it's really going to be up to her to set the tone," our source revealed. "And as you can imagine, she's still very skeptical."
Blum, 48, has reportedly given Grohl the go-ahead to tour, but only if, again, she or one of their daughters goes with him.
"There are a lot of anger and trust issues to work through," our source said. "The good news for Dave is that Jordyn is at least willing to try, and he says that's enough for him."
According to the insider, Grohl is angling to walk down the aisle again this summer as a way to celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary on August 2.
They said: "Dave's focused on convincing Jordyn that his days of having a wandering eye are over!"