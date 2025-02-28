EXCLUSIVE: Foolish Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl is 'On His Knees' Begging Wife to REMARRY Him in Renewal Vows Ceremony As He Continues to Plead for Forgiveness Over Lovechild Scandal That's 'Rocked Their Marriage to the Core'

Last September, 56-year-old rocker Grohl publicly admitted to cheating on the mother of their three daughters and revealed he'd fathered a child out of wedlock.

In his confession to fathering a lovechild, the former Nirvana drummer vowed to "do everything" in his power to regain Blum's trust and forgiveness, and according to a source, he's sticking to his word.

They added: "He's going to therapy and has turned over all his passwords so she can check up on him whenever she wants. He's very clear that he made a huge mistake that will never happen again.

"He says he can't imagine life without her and will do whatever she asks to fix this."

But the insider added Grohl has "still got a long way to go," and kids Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10, aren't letting him off the hook so easily.

"The girls are very much on their mom's side; it's really going to be up to her to set the tone," our source revealed. "And as you can imagine, she's still very skeptical."