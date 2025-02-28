EXCLUSIVE: Behind the Scenes of Crazy Kanye West's Barmy 'Saturday Night Live' Appearance – With 'Huffy' Rapper Branding Cast 'Unfunny' as He Failed to Get Laughs
Nazi-loving kook Kanye West wasn't getting any guffaws from Saturday Night Live – and the humorless hitmaker repeatedly ripped the cast for putting on lackluster performances, according to show veteran Bill Hader.
Hader, 46, was a regular on the sketch comedy series from 2006 to 2013 during some of the Gold Digger rapper's eight appearances as SNL's musical guest and said the huffy hothead didn't hesitate to hold forth on his opinions, RadarOnline.com can reveal, with West's alleged wild behavior during his stint on the series coming to light again amid his latest anti-Semitic outbursts, which have involved him saying he loves Hitler and selling swastika t-shirts online.
"He was always kinda like, nice, but then also really contentious, you know," Hader recalled in the new documentary Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music. "He had no problem telling us that he found the show incredibly unfunny. He would tell us that on the regular."
But West, who currently calls himself Ye, was also reportedly upset with the show's crew.
The documentary explains whiny West, 47, had a temper tantrum in 2016 after SNL's staff removed decorative materials that his creative team had brought to the set for his performance.
Behind-the-scenes audio featured in the doc appears to capture the potty-mouth moaning: "Look at that s---. They took my f------ stage off at SNL without asking me. Now I'm bummed. Are they f------ crazy? I'm 50 percent more influential than any other human being. Don't f--- with me."
SNL boss Lorne Michaels said he chased West down as he stormed off the set and convinced him to return by telling him it would be "more damaging" to his career if he ditched the gig after bragging about his planned appearance.