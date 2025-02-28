EXCLUSIVE: Behind the Scenes of Crazy Kanye West's Barmy 'Saturday Night Live' Appearance – With 'Huffy' Rapper Branding Cast 'Unfunny' as He Failed to Get Laughs

Nazi-loving kook Kanye West wasn't getting any guffaws from Saturday Night Live – and the humorless hitmaker repeatedly ripped the cast for putting on lackluster performances, according to show veteran Bill Hader.

Hader, 46, was a regular on the sketch comedy series from 2006 to 2013 during some of the Gold Digger rapper's eight appearances as SNL's musical guest and said the huffy hothead didn't hesitate to hold forth on his opinions, RadarOnline.com can reveal, with West's alleged wild behavior during his stint on the series coming to light again amid his latest anti-Semitic outbursts, which have involved him saying he loves Hitler and selling swastika t-shirts online.