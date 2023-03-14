Rachel Bilson's Sex Confession: Actress Praises Bill Hader, Trashes Exes Adam Brody & Hayden Christensen
Rachel Bilson confessed that she didn't have an orgasm from sexual intercourse until she was 38, opting to leave out the name of her then-partner while praising his skills in the bedroom.
Although the To Do List star did not reveal the person's identity, RadarOnline.com has learned that her timeline points directly to ex-boyfriend Bill Hader.
"Adam Brody and Hayden Christensen dead in a ditch. Bilson started dating Bill Hader when she was 38 so ..." one social media user pointed out, while others said she could have technically dated someone else following her 2020 split from the comedian.
Bilson, 41, spilled the tea about her first orgasm during the March 13 episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, chatting with guest Whitney Cummings about her love life.
"Isn't that crazy?" Bilson said while delivering the news.
Cummings shared that she had a similar experience until she got off birth control within the last year, admitting, "I could do it with my hands whenever."
The Hart of Dixie alum replied, "Of course, yeah. But not from, like, d--- inside."
Bilson was first linked to the Saturday Night Live star in the fall of 2019. The former couple later made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes in January 2020, with reports emerging they had split by that July.
Brody and Bilson had grown close years before on The O.C., portraying Summer Roberts and Seth Cohen for the show that spanned four seasons from 2003 to 2007. The pair called it quits in late 2006 and Brody wed Gossip Girl actress Leighton Meester in 2014.
Bilson later dated Jumper costar Christensen off-and-on from 2008 to 2017. They share a daughter Briar Rose, whom they continue to co-parent cordially.
The Take Two star previously made headlines for her comments about Hader when she said the thing she missed the most about him post-split was his "big d---" during an August 2022 podcast episode.
"Obviously, he and I, we're not still together, so we broke up. But it was during a time where you could not leave your house," she also shared on the Call Her Daddy podcast.
"Things happen, things change. There was a pandemic. Yeah, so it was a hard time."