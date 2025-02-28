EXCLUSIVE: Quacking Hell! How Trophy Hunter Donald Trump Jr.'s Dead Duck Shooting Scandal Could See Him JAILED – 'Here's Hoping the Italian Authorities Finally Hold Him to Account'
First son Donald Trump Jr. has found himself in VERY hot water for brazenly blasting a protected species of migratory bird during a recent hunting trip to Italy – and now the Italians are taking steps to sanction him.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the international ruckus quacked open when the 47-year-old political scion's outdoor lifestyle publication Field Ethos posted a damning video of him celebrating his kills from a December hunt in Valle Pierimpie near Venice – including a rare ruddy shelduck he allegedly illegally shot out of the sky.
"This is actually a rather uncommon duck for the area," Trump Jr. boasted in the posted video while singling out the unlucky duck among his bloody haul of roughly half a dozen dead waterfowls.
He added: "But incredible shoot."
Furious Italian politicians were quick to react, with Andrea Zanoni, a regional councilor in Veneto, posting on social media: "Veneto and Italy are not the property of the USA."
Zanoni and Luana Zanella, a member of the national parliament, are said to be pursuing punitive action because of Trump Jr.’s duck.
This isn't the first time Trump Jr. has sparked international outrage with his trophy-hunting hobby.
EXCLUSIVE: Embattled Cheryl Hines Paying HUGE Price For Backing 'Nutty' Husband RFK Jr. – 'She's Becoming a Total Showbiz Outcast and Being Relentlessly Trolled'
In 2019, he shamelessly shot and killed an endangered argali sheep in Mongolia – and was only issued a rare and coveted permit for the slaying after he left the country.
An insider told us: "It was just another example of the rich and famous getting the sort of special treatment that the rest of us can only dream of.
"Here's hoping the Italian government finally holds him this time to account!"