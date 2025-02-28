EXCLUSIVE: Quacking Hell! How Trophy Hunter Donald Trump Jr.'s Dead Duck Shooting Scandal Could See Him JAILED – 'Here's Hoping the Italian Authorities Finally Hold Him to Account'

First son Donald Trump Jr. has found himself in VERY hot water for brazenly blasting a protected species of migratory bird during a recent hunting trip to Italy – and now the Italians are taking steps to sanction him.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the international ruckus quacked open when the 47-year-old political scion's outdoor lifestyle publication Field Ethos posted a damning video of him celebrating his kills from a December hunt in Valle Pierimpie near Venice – including a rare ruddy shelduck he allegedly illegally shot out of the sky.

"This is actually a rather uncommon duck for the area," Trump Jr. boasted in the posted video while singling out the unlucky duck among his bloody haul of roughly half a dozen dead waterfowls.