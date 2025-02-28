EXCLUSIVE: Embattled Cheryl Hines Paying HUGE Price For Backing 'Nutty' Husband RFK Jr. – 'She's Becoming a Total Showbiz Outcast and Being Relentlessly Trolled'

Cheryl Hines is getting hated on from every direction as the actress stands by her controversial husband. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and RadarOnline.com can reveal it's getting her down and making her fearful for the future.

Sources said the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress is being viciously trolled after her anti-vaccine hubby underwent intense questioning by lawmakers during Senate confirmation hearings.

Kennedy heir and former presidential candidate RFK Jr., 71, is President Donald Trump's pick to head the Department of Health and Human Services, which has Hines’s outraged fans threatening to boycott her projects.