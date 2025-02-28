EXCLUSIVE: Embattled Cheryl Hines Paying HUGE Price For Backing 'Nutty' Husband RFK Jr. – 'She's Becoming a Total Showbiz Outcast and Being Relentlessly Trolled'
Cheryl Hines is getting hated on from every direction as the actress stands by her controversial husband. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and RadarOnline.com can reveal it's getting her down and making her fearful for the future.
Sources said the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress is being viciously trolled after her anti-vaccine hubby underwent intense questioning by lawmakers during Senate confirmation hearings.
Kennedy heir and former presidential candidate RFK Jr., 71, is President Donald Trump's pick to head the Department of Health and Human Services, which has Hines’s outraged fans threatening to boycott her projects.
A source told us: "People absolutely loathe and detest her. She's become a virtual pariah for standing by him.
"Bobby's such a divisive figure and she's become a guilty party in the chaos."
When photos emerged two-time Emmy nominee Hines, 59, staunchly standing behind RFK Jr. in Washington, D.C., one disgruntled fan warned on X, formerly Twitter: "If I see her face in another movie or TV show I am turning it off."
A second chimed in: "Standing by her 'husband' is abhorrent as he poses a deadly threat to all Americans and our healthcare system."
"Not to mention how RFK Jr. treated former wives and girlfriends," a third added, referring to his past as a womanizer and serial cheater.
Bobby reportedly told his second wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, it was her fault he cheated on her at least 37 times with different women.
He filed for divorce in 2010 and she died by suicide two years later.
RFK Jr. said last year he's had multiple break-ins at his home.
"It's quite scary what's happening," an insider added. "No one is surprised he's had death threats. Cheryl has every right to feel worried by association. The other Kennedys have turned on her as well."
Bobby's cousin Caroline Kennedy wrote in a letter to senators: "It's no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator.
"His basement, his garage, his dorm room were the centers of the action where drugs were available, and he enjoyed showing off how he put baby chickens and mice in the blender to feed his hawks. It was often a perverse scene of despair and violence."
Caroline slammed her cousin as a hypocrite for warning parents about the dangers of vaccinations while making sure his own kids were vaccinated to protect them against disease.
Even Curb Your Enthusiasm honcho Larry David's wife, Laurie, said Cheryl was "setting women back."
Our insider went on: "Not a whole lot of people are feeling sorry for Cheryl.
"People are grossed out how she's stuck with him."