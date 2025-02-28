EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner 'Comforting Himself' Over Ex Christine Baumgartner's New Romance With Josh Connor by 'Remembering Her New Lover is In For a LIFETIME of Pain'
Screen cowboy Kevin Costner is hotter than a branding iron over financing his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner's red-hot romance with his former friend Josh Connor – but RadarOnline.com can reveal he's taking some solace over his belief that Josh is facing a lifetime of misery.
"Kevin's putting on a brave face, saying he actually pities Josh because there's not a chance in hell this romance is going to last," a source told us. "Even if it does, he thinks Josh will wind up being stuck in henpecked hubby hell."
Baumgartner, 50, and financier Connor, 49, got engaged on January 26.
They've been an item since just after she divorced the 70-year-old Yellowstone star in May 2023.
"Kevin wasn’t shocked by the wedding news, but it still feels like a huge betrayal to him," our insider added. "The only thing making him feel better is that he's sure Christine will eat Josh up and spit him out like yesterday's hash once the honeymoon wears off."
EXCLUSIVE: 'Greedy' Fox News 'Diva' Greg Gutfeld 'Being Snubbed' By Network Bosses Over 'Ridiculous Requests For Salary Even Higher than His $7Million' — 'He Thinks He's Carrying the Whole Network
As previously reported, Costner is shelling out a whopping $63,209 a month in child support to care for his and Christine's kids, Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14.
Our source went on: "Even though Christine is getting remarried, Kevin will still be on the hook for child support.
"It bothers him that he's paying through the nose, and these two turncoats are living high on the hog on his dime. But he's trying to look past his bitterness and instead focusing on his career, which is looking up."