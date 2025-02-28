EXCLUSIVE: 'Blindsided' Megan Fox 'Is an Utter Mess' Without MGK – Despite Pregnant 'Transformers' Actress 'Hating' Him For Cheating Scandal
Blindsided Megan Fox is distraught over her rift with baby daddy-to-Machine Gun Kelly and is still reeling after finding upsetting material on his phone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress, 38, who's expecting the pair's first child in March, kicked the 34-year-old singer to the curb in November and demanded the horndog go to rehab for sex addiction before she'd take him back, sources said.
An insider pointed out the formerly engaged duo's on-again, off-again relationship of four-plus years "has always been bumpy."
As previously reported, sources said the pair previously clashed over MGK exchanging flirty texts with fans.
The insider said: "They love each other but don't have compatible personalities. They're both hotheads, dramatic and stubborn."
However, Fox, who shares three children with ex Brian Austin Green, insists MGK is her "twin soul" and that "there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I will always be connected to him somehow."
The insider added: "They will very likely get back together. They've split in the past and then worked things out."
Another source said the pregnancy was a Hail Mary pass for the couple and added: "There's a feeling that this baby was really a desperate means of hanging on to each other."
Our insider added they both are "ecstatic" about their impending bundle of joy, and explained for now, Fox "is trying to focus on" preparing for the birth.