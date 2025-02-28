EXCLUSIVE: 'Blindsided' Megan Fox 'Is an Utter Mess' Without MGK – Despite Pregnant 'Transformers' Actress 'Hating' Him For Cheating Scandal

Blindsided Megan Fox is distraught over her rift with baby daddy-to-Machine Gun Kelly and is still reeling after finding upsetting material on his phone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The actress, 38, who's expecting the pair's first child in March, kicked the 34-year-old singer to the curb in November and demanded the horndog go to rehab for sex addiction before she'd take him back, sources said.

An insider pointed out the formerly engaged duo's on-again, off-again relationship of four-plus years "has always been bumpy."