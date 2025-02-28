EXCLUSIVE: Inside ESPN Loudmouth Stephen A. Smith's Bid to Topple Trump! How Blowhard Believes He Could Unseat The Don — Despite Being Branded an 'Idiotic Clown'

ESPN blowhard Stephen A. Smith has visions of following in Donald Trump's footsteps by making an improbable leap from the TV screen to the White House.

Like Trump, the bombastic host of ESPN's top-rated morning show, First Take, freely spouts his unfiltered opinions and unabashed self-promotion despite the risk of alienating some people, and he's now talking about transitioning into the realm of politics.

The sports network's $12million-a-year man said: "The Democratic Party looks so pathetic after this election, I might entertain running.

"President Trump, I don't like what I'm seeing in some cases. Democrats pounce on him. If you don't, I'll find someone who will. Or I'll do it my damn self."