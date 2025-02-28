Your tip
ESPN
EXCLUSIVE: Inside ESPN Loudmouth Stephen A. Smith's Bid to Topple Trump! How Blowhard Believes He Could Unseat The Don — Despite Being Branded an 'Idiotic Clown'

stephen a smith trump topple bid
Source: MEGA

Stephen A. Smith believes he could unseat Trump.

Feb. 28 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

ESPN blowhard Stephen A. Smith has visions of following in Donald Trump's footsteps by making an improbable leap from the TV screen to the White House.

Like Trump, the bombastic host of ESPN's top-rated morning show, First Take, freely spouts his unfiltered opinions and unabashed self-promotion despite the risk of alienating some people, and he's now talking about transitioning into the realm of politics.

The sports network's $12million-a-year man said: "The Democratic Party looks so pathetic after this election, I might entertain running.

"President Trump, I don't like what I'm seeing in some cases. Democrats pounce on him. If you don't, I'll find someone who will. Or I'll do it my damn self."

stephen a smith trump topple bid
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher's show became Stephen A. Smith's political stage, with him blasting Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party.

The blustery sports anchor, 57, has proven himself well-equipped to roll over his enemies.

He forced out his popular cohost, Max Kellerman, a couple of years ago and made himself the highest-paid performer on the network.

Now, he's threatening to leave the broadcasting game if he doesn't get even more.

"Stephen is no stranger to power plays – he's been pulling them off at ESPN for years," an insider said. "Right now, he's playing hardball to get a $120million contract."

Smith apparently believes he's worth that and more.

"Everybody at ESPN or in the world of sports media does not deserve to be paid what I get paid," he proclaimed. "I don't believe it. I just don't, and I'll never apologize for it."

stephen a smith trump topple bid
Source: CLEVELAND.COM

Smith's rival broadcaster Jason Whitlock mocked Smith's presidential dreams, calling him a 'clown, fraud, and idiot.'

Sources said he's already started to make a shift into the political arena.

After the recent presidential contest, he appeared on Bill Maher's show to eviscerate the Democratic Party and declare that he feels like a "damn fool" for voting for Kamala Harris.

Incredibly, his poll numbers at this point equal some other potential 2028 candidates, including Kamala's vice-presidential pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

But those who know Smith best are warning potential voters to be wary of the blabbermouth.

stephen a smith trump topple bid
Source: MEGA

ESPN's $12million man says he might run for office, but critics warn voters to be wary of his blabbermouth ways.

Rival sportscaster Jason Whitlock brands Smith a "clown, fraud and idiot," but says if Donald Trump could go from The Apprentice to the Oval Office, Smith could too if he got the right power brokers behind him.

Still, Whitlock added: "There's no one with a functioning brain who would watch Stephen A. Smith on ESPN and say, 'Yeah, that man should be president.'"

