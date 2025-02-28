Your tip
Exclusives > Sex Scandal
EXCLUSIVE: 'Stud' CEO Assassin Suspect Luigi Mangione 'Kept Stash of Home Movie Sex Tapes' – Featuring 'Cinema-Level' Lighting and 'Top Camera Work'

Mangione is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Feb. 28 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Studly suspected CEO killer Luigi Mangione is not just an accused manslayer – he's also a lady-killer who has a twisted obsession with filming himself having sex, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 26-year-old hunk has amassed admirers since he allegedly shot insurance executive Brian Thompson on December 4, but while he remains behind bars, outside acquaintances are spilling his X-rated secret, his self-made porn collection.

"I saw one (of the videos), and I wish I never had," the source said. "And it wasn't just some grainy, late-night mistake. It was perfect lighting, everything.

"He wanted to be watched. He got off on it. There are at least 20 videos of him having sex. But a lot of the girls are too afraid to come forward or tell anyone for fear they might get dragged into his case somehow."

Once a promising graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, where he received a bachelor's and master's degree in computer engineering and information science, Mangione now stands accused of first-degree murder and terrorism for allegedly assassinating UnitedHealthcare CEO Thompson in New York City.

Even while he was on the run for five days before he was cuffed less than 300 miles from the crime scene inside a McDonald's in Altoona, Pa., fans were gushing over his "Ivy League bad boy" appeal.

Some even compared him to a real-life version of American Psycho's Patrick Bateman.

But before he was accused of being a cold-blooded killer, he was a hot-blooded sex fiend, the insider revealed.

He would compulsively record himself in the act and also flooded women's phones with unsolicited nudes – even while, according to a friend, he was afraid of internet porn, believing that men weren't going out and meeting gals "because they were addicted" to it.

"People thought he was this misunderstood genius, but no – he was filming everything like he was starring in his own private porno empire," the source said. "He wasn't just reckless – he was putting on a show. And now, the show is over."

