Sean "Diddy" Combs
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Read Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Most Evil' Secrets – In the Words of Shamed Rapper's Former Right-Hand Man

sean diddy combs most evil secrets former right hand man
Source: INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Phil Pines has dished the dirt on his ex-boss Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Feb. 28 2025

Disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former right-hand man is dishing the dirt about his years in service to the imprisoned music titan – describing the foul aftermath of sinful sex marathons and charging that the accused trafficker even pressured him to sleep with a female party "guest," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Phil Pines, who served as the Been Around the World rapper's senior executive assistant from 2019 to 2021 – claims Diddy demanded he do terrible deeds, in a chat that is being billed as revealing the fallen mogul's most evil secrets.

sean diddy combs most evil secrets former right hand man
Source: PHILPINES_/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Ex-senior executive assistant Pines revealed chilling details of Combs' secretive and scandalous 'Freak Off' orgies.

"The reason I wanted to tell my story was to make sure that Sean Combs and people like him can't do these kinds of things to anybody else," Pines says in the new four-part Investigation Discovery docuseries The Fall of Diddy.

Bad Boy Records co-founder Combs, 55, has been socked by more than two dozen lawsuits from people who claim they were coerced into sexual encounters.

He is currently behind bars in Brooklyn awaiting his May 7 trial for federal sex-trafficking and racketeering charges – and insists he's innocent of all allegations against him.

But Pines insists he was tasked with helping prepare the accused perv's infamous 'Freak Off' orgies by pro-curing and staging baby oil, illicit drugs, alcohol, Plan B morning-after pills, sex toys and other depraved items.

Pines also accuses Combs of ordering him to conduct an "emergency cleanup" of trashed hotel rooms after the sexcapades.

sean diddy combs most evil secrets former right hand man
Source: PRIME VIDEO

'The Fall of Diddy' docuseries exposes shocking claims from his ex-assistant about the rapper's darkest alleged orders.

Pines graphically shared: "That was, for me, probably one of the hardest things to do – when you get there and you see the wreckage ... the stains, the used condoms, the baby oil half used, Astroglide (lubricant) oozing down the sides of the bottle and you have to pick it up.

"Broken glass, urine, blood, stains on the furniture."

The rattled ex-flunkie's sensational sit-down follows his own blockbuster lawsuit against Combs, which alleges the former billionaire plied him with booze and demanded he sleep with one of his groupies by saying: "Prove your loyalty to me.”

Pines stressed his partner was a willing participant, yet he recalled leaving the scene with a "great sense of remorse" and kept the encounter secret for years.

sean diddy combs most evil secrets former right hand man
Source: MEGA

Combs' former aide described massively disturbing scenes from the mogul's alleged illicit escapades during his sex marathon parties, one of which is seen above in all its graphic debauchery.

He also explained: "I knew if I had said anything that a kind of bomb would just explode."

Combs has responded to Pines' court action through a lawyer, saying he never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone.

A statement from the jailed rapper's legal team declared: "Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court."

