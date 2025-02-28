EXCLUSIVE: Read Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Most Evil' Secrets – In the Words of Shamed Rapper's Former Right-Hand Man

"The reason I wanted to tell my story was to make sure that Sean Combs and people like him can't do these kinds of things to anybody else," Pines says in the new four-part Investigation Discovery docuseries The Fall of Diddy.

Bad Boy Records co-founder Combs, 55, has been socked by more than two dozen lawsuits from people who claim they were coerced into sexual encounters.

He is currently behind bars in Brooklyn awaiting his May 7 trial for federal sex-trafficking and racketeering charges – and insists he's innocent of all allegations against him.

But Pines insists he was tasked with helping prepare the accused perv's infamous 'Freak Off' orgies by pro-curing and staging baby oil, illicit drugs, alcohol, Plan B morning-after pills, sex toys and other depraved items.

Pines also accuses Combs of ordering him to conduct an "emergency cleanup" of trashed hotel rooms after the sexcapades.