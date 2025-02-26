Your tip
Lily Phillips Sparks MORE Outrage By Claiming She's on the Hunt for 'Oldest Fan Ever' to Take Part in Her Latest Sex Stunt: 'They're Her Victims!'

Photo of Lily Phillips
Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram

Lily Phillips has thought up of a new plan: sleep with the 'oldest fan ever.'

Feb. 25 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Lily Phillips is not yet done ruffling feathers, this time claiming to be looking for her "oldest fan ever" in her latest sex stunt.

The controversial OnlyFans star, who claimed to have slept with 100 men in just 24 hours, is now looking for a new way to shake things up despite receiving brutal backlash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

lily phillips hottest bikini moments photos
Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram

Phillips is now looking to sleep with her 'oldest fan ever' in her latest stunt.

Phillips took to TikTok to explain to viewers what she next has in store. In the 14-second clip, the adult content creator said: "This week, I'm looking to be with my oldest fan ever.”

The 24-year-old added: “So, you know, if you're hitting the 60s or the 70s, please hit me up.”

"I will come visit you," Phillips concluded.

Followers were quick to express their rage in the comments section as one said: "No man is safe. Picking on the elderly now," and another reacted, "Age concern at a new level.”

"Vile," one user simply added, and a critic said, "They're victims!'

Phillips also has plans of upping the ante by hooking up with the most amount of men in 12 hours – allegedly a total of 1,057 men.

The record, however, may not go as planned as Phillips, who lives overseas, is currently in the United States, and is said to be finding rules a bit more restrictive here.

A friend close to Phillips claimed: "The world record bid is not happening right now. Lily is in America, and she's not due back in the UK until next month.

"There are laws about what she can do over there, so she's not working, she's just having meetings and stuff."

This comes amid claims Phillips is pregnant, as she shared a photo cradling her supposed baby bump.

carla bellucci onlyfans lily phillips pregnant bonnie blue baby bump lilyphillips
Source: @lilyphillip_s/instagram

The 24-year-old recently claimed she's pregnant.

In the Instagram post, Phillips captioned: "The secret is out... Baby Phillips 2025." In the same batch of photos, the internet star included a pic of two pregnancy tests – one clearly being positive – in another attempt to try and convince her followers she will be a mom.

Once again, however, fans weren't happy and blasted Phillips.

"Faking a pregnancy for followers is worse than your 100 man story. Poor soul," a person raged.

Another added: "Don’t fall for this stunt. Remember they're just out for your attention."

Carla Bellucci, also an adult content creator, called out Phillips for the claim and said: "... I think it's a publicity stunt and that's sad. There are people who dream of having kids who can’t. I’m praying it’s a publicity stunt because a child cannot be born into this saga. Wake up Lily. You're worth more."

Phillips' apparent pregnancy admission comes after fellow OnlyFans star and rival Bonnie Blue left fans scratching their heads following a post noting her "cravings."

Blue – real name Tia Bellinger – posted a photo of pickles drizzled in chocolate sauce and sprinkles with the "cravings" caption, leading her followers to believe she's also pregnant.

bonnie blue
Source: @BONNIE_BLUE_XOX/INSTAGRAM

Phillips ' apparent rival Bonnie Blue also left fans thinking she may be expecting.

Phillips and Blue are said to be in a rivalry, as the two have been trying to out-do one another when it comes to sex feats.

According to Blue, however, there isn't exactly a battle between the two.

She previously said: "... Rivalry suggests competition and that I don't have. In terms of the world record, both me and Lily know it was my idea as l'd spoken to her about it."

