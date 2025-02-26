Lily Phillips Sparks MORE Outrage By Claiming She's on the Hunt for 'Oldest Fan Ever' to Take Part in Her Latest Sex Stunt: 'They're Her Victims!'

Followers were quick to express their rage in the comments section as one said: "No man is safe. Picking on the elderly now," and another reacted, "Age concern at a new level.”

"Vile," one user simply added, and a critic said, "They're victims!'

Phillips also has plans of upping the ante by hooking up with the most amount of men in 12 hours – allegedly a total of 1,057 men.

The record, however, may not go as planned as Phillips, who lives overseas, is currently in the United States, and is said to be finding rules a bit more restrictive here.