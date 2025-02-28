EXCLUSIVE: The Bill Clinton Affair Files — Monica Lewinsky Recalls Being Threatened with 27 Years in Jail if She 'Didn't Cooperate and Wear a Wire' During Investigation

The affair was eventually made public after she confided in Linda Tripp and an investigation was conducted.

During the interview with host Alex Cooper, Lewinsky recalled: "I found out about the investigation several days before the rest of the world did. There was a sting operation that happened at a shopping mall, and then I was up in, there was a Ritz Carlton attached to the shopping mall.

"I was in the hotel room, realizing what felt like my life was over... certainly my life was going to change. I was threatened with jail. And, essentially was told if I didn't cooperate and wear a wire that I would go to jail for 27 years."

"And I saw this train barrel down the tracks, and I really felt like, January 21, opening the door. I was living in the Watergate Complex with my mom, and I remember opening the door, and this was in the days where people would get a newspaper delivered, and in D.C. it was always several.

"I remember seeing my name above the fold and the investigation and looking down the hall and seeing the exact same newspaper outside everyone's door. It was shocking. It was terrifying. I didn't know how to process anything. And it was a moment where life as I knew it was over."