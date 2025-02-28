EXCLUSIVE: Desperate Duchess Meghan Markle 'Pinning Hopes of Showbiz Comeback' On Billie Eilish After Pair's L.A. Wildfires Collaboration: 'She Thinks Singer is Key to Her Tapping Into Young Fans… Even Though They HATE Her'

The desperado duchess hopes buddying up to chart-topper Eilish will bring her lifestyle brand As Ever to a younger audience, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Calculating Meghan Markle is hoping to forge a new friendship with edgy pop star Billie Eilish after the Los Angeles wildfires collaboration – so she can rope in Gen Z dollars!

Markle reached out to the 23-year-old to help bag some merchandise for a fan who lost her beloved tour t-shirt in the flames.

And now she’s hoping to strengthen ties with the Los Angeles-born singer to boost her profile with a young demographic, but insiders say the idea is doomed.

A source told us: "Meghan is hoping to build close ties with Billie after they both helped a victim of the wildfires. Meghan was delighted that she helped out after she'd requested her help.

"She thinks that having someone young and cool on her team will help her brand reach a younger audience and says that can only be good for As Ever. But what is doesn't realize is that the kids hate all of the Royal Family because they have zero credibility or relevance in the modern era.

"Her audience at the moment is very much middle class and middle-aged and she needs to appeal to a far wider spectrum of people if she wants to make serious cash from her enterprise when it is launched. She is now in talks with Billie to see what other projects they can work on together."