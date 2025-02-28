EXCLUSIVE: Desperate Duchess Meghan Markle 'Pinning Hopes of Showbiz Comeback' On Billie Eilish After Pair's L.A. Wildfires Collaboration: 'She Thinks Singer is Key to Her Tapping Into Young Fans… Even Though They HATE Her'
Calculating Meghan Markle is hoping to forge a new friendship with edgy pop star Billie Eilish after the Los Angeles wildfires collaboration – so she can rope in Gen Z dollars!
The desperado duchess hopes buddying up to chart-topper Eilish will bring her lifestyle brand As Ever to a younger audience, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle reached out to the 23-year-old to help bag some merchandise for a fan who lost her beloved tour t-shirt in the flames.
And now she’s hoping to strengthen ties with the Los Angeles-born singer to boost her profile with a young demographic, but insiders say the idea is doomed.
A source told us: "Meghan is hoping to build close ties with Billie after they both helped a victim of the wildfires. Meghan was delighted that she helped out after she'd requested her help.
"She thinks that having someone young and cool on her team will help her brand reach a younger audience and says that can only be good for As Ever. But what is doesn't realize is that the kids hate all of the Royal Family because they have zero credibility or relevance in the modern era.
"Her audience at the moment is very much middle class and middle-aged and she needs to appeal to a far wider spectrum of people if she wants to make serious cash from her enterprise when it is launched. She is now in talks with Billie to see what other projects they can work on together."
Sources also told us Markle is now trying to forge relationships with a new circle of powerful pals after former friends like David and Victoria Beckham, Tom Cruise and George and Amal Clooney have all melted away from her friendship circle.
One other target is recently single Jessica Alba, RadarOnline.com revealed last month.
Former Suits actress Markle, 43, and Jessica, also 43, attended fellow actress Kerry Washington’s 48th birthday party at the start of the month, and a source says the pair hit it off while discussing the end of their respective marriages.
Fantastic Four star Jessica shocked fans in January when she announced she was divorcing film producer Cash Warren, her partner of 20 years who she married in 2008, and father of her three children.
Markle divorced her first husband, Trevor Engelson, after two years of marriage in 2013, three years before she met now-husband Prince Harry.
She split from him before she relocated from the United States to Canada to start filming the hit show Suits.
Our source revealed: "Meghan spilled the beans to Jessica about how miserable she’d been even before packing her bags for Canada.
"She talked about the months she spent torturing herself over whether to end things with Trevor, and when she finally took the plunge, it was like a massive weight had lifted off her shoulders."
It is not the first time that Markle has used her divorce to make friends – with her former Random Encounters co-star Abby Wathen revealing she also bonded with her as they were both going through divorces during filming.
Despite insisting they are still happily married, the Sussexes – who married in 2018 – have been constantly dogged by rumors they too are headed for divorce after making an increasing number of solo appearances in recent months.
Vanity Fair claimed she had sounded out publishers about the possibility of a post-divorce book deal should so split from Prince Harry.