INVESTIGATION: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sex Scandal Branded 'Tip of Iceberg' When it Comes to Global Sex Traffickers — Who Are Luring At Least 300,000 Women a YEAR Into their Clutches Using Sick Trick at World's Biggest Sports Events
Sean 'Diddy' Combs disturbing case has been branded the "tip of the iceberg" when it comes to global sex traffickers.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how one of the most shocking scandals in Hollywood has exposed so much more about the sex trafficking crisis in the United States.
Back in September 2024, federal agents arrested Combs and charged him with racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
After his arrest, hundreds of lawsuits and accusations have been made against the disgraced rapper, who is currently behind bars in Brooklyn, New York, waiting for his trial to start in early May.
Dozens of the horrifying claims made against him, some dating back to the 1990s, allegedly occured at his "freak-off" parties, which are reportedly drug-fueled sex parties that he forced victims to take part in.
The disturbing parties were first revealed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura's lawsuit in November 2023.
While victims have been coming forward for months now, a new indictment from last month against the disgraced music mogul accused him of forcing employees to work long hours and threatening to punish those who did not assist in his two-decade sex trafficking scheme.
His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said in a statement: “Mr. Combs has said it before and will say it again: he vehemently denies the accusations.
"He looks forward to his day in court when it will become clear that he has never forced anyone to engage in sexual acts against their will."
Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
While alleged victims continue to come forward, campaigners are left worried Diddy's scandal is the "top of the iceberg" when it comes to human trafficking.
According to The Sun, human trafficking generates $236.4billion globally, with $173billion of that coming from sexual exploitation.
Every year, between 15,000 and 50,000 women and children in America become victims of sex trafficking.
One major cause of the horrifying issue – luring in the victims on the internet.
Speaking to The Sun, Kelsey Morgan, CEO of EverFree, which is a non-profit supporting trafficking survivors, said: "It’s happening with your neighbor down the street.
"The people who are purchasing commercial sex are everyday people.
"They are fathers, doctors, lawyers, business people. A lot of the purchasing of commercial sex happens during lunch breaks and right after work."
As the Diddy scandal left Hollywood in shock, she said similar incidents are occurring "in every corner of America."
While major sporting events or famous competitions have been known for helping lure in potential victims, one misconception about the human trafficking crisis is those victims are foreign nationals.
Morgan told the site: "The majority of victims that are identified are actually US-born citizens. It’s really across the country, and there are common trafficking routes.
"So where you have sporting events, conferences, you’ll often find traffickers targeting those events to bring people in because they know that there’s a demand for commercial sex there."