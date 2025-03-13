INVESTIGATION: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sex Scandal Branded 'Tip of Iceberg' When it Comes to Global Sex Traffickers — Who Are Luring At Least 300,000 Women a YEAR Into their Clutches Using Sick Trick at World's Biggest Sports Events

Back in September 2024, federal agents arrested Combs and charged him with racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

After his arrest, hundreds of lawsuits and accusations have been made against the disgraced rapper, who is currently behind bars in Brooklyn, New York, waiting for his trial to start in early May.

Dozens of the horrifying claims made against him, some dating back to the 1990s, allegedly occured at his "freak-off" parties, which are reportedly drug-fueled sex parties that he forced victims to take part in.

The disturbing parties were first revealed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura's lawsuit in November 2023.