EXCLUSIVE: Gasbag Greg Gutfeld 'Being Mercilessly Trolled Behind His Back By Fox Colleagues' as They 'Cannot Stand His Giant Ego'
Greg Gutfeld is raking in huge numbers on Fox News, but RadarOnline.com can reveal his colleagues revile him for being terminally obnoxious and they tease him mercilessly behind his back.
"Greg might be popular with viewers but he's pretty much an outcast around the Fox offices," an insider told us. "No one can stand him, and he rarely, if ever, gets invited out to afterwork drinks."
The host of the late-night-style show Gutfeld! is reportedly pulling in more than 4 million viewers a night, and the impressive numbers are said to be only worsening his already overinflated ego.
"His arrogance is turning everyone off, just like it has for many years – even before he worked at Fox," our source added. "Greg can be charming when he wants, but he can turn on a dime.
They went on: "Inside the newsroom, he's like one of those pantomime villains. People roll their eyes and make jokes that he's a runt, and they scoff that he lacks the distinguished looks and polish of other newscasters, like Sean Hannity and Bret Baier."
The 60-year-old blowhard also cohosts the political talk show The Five alongside full-timers Dana Perino, Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro, along with alternates Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr.
"Greg has clearly scored points with the bosses, as they continue to promote him," our source said. "But as far as his popularity among the staff, that's rock bottom."
The insider also sneered: "Most people see him as a disheveled dwarf, and no one is breaking out champagne or patting his back even if he brings in big ratings."
As previously reported, the pompous pipsqueak may soon be treading on thin ice with bosses too thanks to his greedy pay demands.
Sources have also revealed in the past Gutfeld's money gripes and the network's refusal to budge on his ultimatums.
But according to our insider, it hasn't stopped him from "peacocking" around the place and bragging about how he is single-handedly saving the network.
"His attitude is irritating everyone, including the higher-ups," our insider said.
They added: "They're ignoring it for now because he's been an asset for pulling in viewers. But that doesn't mean they're going to kiss up to him or cave in to his money demands.
"If Greg was wise, he'd settle down and start appreciating what he has. As much as he may think he's irreplaceable, the truth is, in this business everyone gets replaced eventually."