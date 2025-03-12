EXCLUSIVE: Gasbag Greg Gutfeld 'Being Mercilessly Trolled Behind His Back By Fox Colleagues' as They 'Cannot Stand His Giant Ego'

Greg Gutfeld is raking in huge numbers on Fox News, but RadarOnline.com can reveal his colleagues revile him for being terminally obnoxious and they tease him mercilessly behind his back.

"Greg might be popular with viewers but he's pretty much an outcast around the Fox offices," an insider told us. "No one can stand him, and he rarely, if ever, gets invited out to afterwork drinks."

The host of the late-night-style show Gutfeld! is reportedly pulling in more than 4 million viewers a night, and the impressive numbers are said to be only worsening his already overinflated ego.