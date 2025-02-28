Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Greedy' Fox News 'Diva' Greg Gutfeld 'Being Snubbed' By Network Bosses Over 'Ridiculous Requests For Salary Even Higher than His $7Million' — 'He Thinks He's Carrying the Whole Network

greg gutfeld snubbed fox news salary demands
Source: LATENIGHTER/FOX NEWS

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld is said to be facing snubs from bosses over his sky-high salary demands.

Feb. 28 2025, Updated 7:35 a.m. ET

Greg Gutfeld is riding high in the ratings and is now gunning for a mega-raise, but Fox News bosses are refusing to give in to his diva demands, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pint-sized pundit – host of the late-night- style show Gutfeld! – beat his ratings record in early February, pulling in more than 4 million viewers a night, according to a network insider.

greg gutfeld snubbed fox news salary demands
Source: FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Jesse Watters and Dana Perino share the spotlight with Greg Gutfeld on 'The Five.'

Gutfeld, 60, also co-hosts the political talk show The Five alongside full-timers Dana Perino, Jesse Watters, Jeanine Pirro and alternates Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr.

Even though he pulls in an annual salary of $7million, Gutfeld is convinced he deserves "way more," our insider said.

"Greg's already making an absolute fortune and now he's huffing and preening like a peacock, making it clear that he wants more to reflect his genius," the source added. "In his eyes he's the one carrying Fox News – he claims he's single-handedly carrying them on his own back some nights.

"To be fair his numbers are great but the view on the corporate level is that's his job, to get on with it and be grateful for what he's got."

greg gutfeld snubbed fox news salary demands
Source: FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE

Fox News insiders say Gutfeld's 'diva demands' for a raise are being ignored.

The small-screen blabbermouth renewed his contract with the media giant last year and some sources said he's happy with his current salary, but according to the insider, he now wants to renegotiate it.

"He's being paid an exorbitant amount already, and if they bump up his salary, then others will want the same," our source went on. "The bosses aren't taking Gutfeld seriously enough to bend to his demands – not yet anyway."

greg gutfeld snubbed fox news salary demands
Source: LATENIGHTER/FOX NEWS; MEGA

Jeanine Pirro joins Gutfeld on 'The Five' as he pushes for a salary boost beyond $7million.

They added: "There is also a feeling that he's not hirable anywhere else, no other network would pay what he's getting now, so the bosses have him where they want him in that regard."

But our insider insisted the cocksure blowhard "won't give up and will hammer away at this the way he has with everything else."

