Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman's Shocking Death Latest: Investigators Reveal Details About The Drugs Discovered Inside The Mansion of 'Mummified' Actor and Wife After Early Autopsy Results Offer New Clues

Photo of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's
Source: MEGA

Hackman and Arakawa's lifeless bodies were found inside of their Santa Fe home.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 28 2025, Updated 2:49 p.m. ET

The latest update about Gene Hackman's death has been revealed — investigators have shared details surrounding the drugs found inside the home of the "mummified" actor.

RadarOnline.com can report an early autopsy on the Hollywood icon, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, offered new clues surrounding the shocking news.

gene hackman in french connection
Source: MEGA

The actor's career has spanned over four decades.

According to the Daily Mail, two different medications and a 2025 calendar were found inside the mansion where the bodies, as well as their dead dog, were found.

As previously reported, Hackman, his wife, and their dog were all found by maintenance workers, who then called 911.

Two dogs were also found, still alive and roaming the property.

After searching the home, police found thyroid medication and Diltiazem inside, as well as Tylenol.

Arakawa was found dead on the floor of the couple's bathroom, and according to the warrant, pills were found scattered on the counter.

Hackman's body was found in the mud room, with his walking cane nearby.

Police also reportedly found two green phones and the couple's health records – but no details were released about the information found on the devices or paperwork.

gene hackman call
Source: MEGA

An investigation was launched following the shocking deaths.

An investigation was launched following the shocking deaths, but police assured the public "there's no immediate danger to anyone."

According to a warrant, the couple's deaths were "suspicious enough to require a thorough search and investigation."

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said an autopsy was performed on the bodies early Thursday morning.

According to an affidavit obtained by People, Arakawa "showed obvious signs of death, body decomposition, bloating in her face, and mummification in both hands and feet."

Hackman's body also displayed similar signs of decomposition.

Just hours after the death's were announced, one of Hackman's daughters, Elizabeth Jean Hackman – told TMZ she and her family have their doubts.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, she claimed the family suspects toxic fumes, like carbon monoxide poisoning, might have led to the deaths.

While Sheriff Adan Mendoza stated arbon monoxide and toxicology tests were requested for both individuals, he added: "Initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual."

Mendoza added: "There were no apparent signs of foul play."

As rumors swirl about the couple's cause of death, Mendoza said: "The manner and cause of death has not been determined. The official results of the autopsy and toxicology reports are pending. This remains an open investigation."

gene hackman betsy akawara
Source: MEGA

The couple was reportedly dead for two weeks.

As heard in the chilling 911 call, the worker could be heard sobbing and cursing as he begged for help to come immediately, as the other two dogs barked in the background.

The worker continued: "I think we just found a deceased person inside the house."

During the call, he was unable to inform the dispatcher of their ages but said they were "a female and a male, probably."

He continued on the call: "I don't know, sir, just send somebody up here quick. The house is closed, it's locked... I can't go in but I see she's laying on the floor.

"They're not moving. Just send somebody up here."

According to reports, the actor and his wife were possibly dead for over two weeks before the bodies were found.

