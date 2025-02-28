Gene Hackman's Shocking Death Latest: Investigators Reveal Details About The Drugs Discovered Inside The Mansion of 'Mummified' Actor and Wife After Early Autopsy Results Offer New Clues

Just hours after the death's were announced, one of Hackman's daughters, Elizabeth Jean Hackman – told TMZ she and her family have their doubts.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, she claimed the family suspects toxic fumes, like carbon monoxide poisoning, might have led to the deaths.

While Sheriff Adan Mendoza stated arbon monoxide and toxicology tests were requested for both individuals, he added: "Initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual."

Mendoza added: "There were no apparent signs of foul play."

As rumors swirl about the couple's cause of death, Mendoza said: "The manner and cause of death has not been determined. The official results of the autopsy and toxicology reports are pending. This remains an open investigation."