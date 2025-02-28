EXCLUSIVE: Read the 'Proof' CIA Murdered RFK in 'Deep State Plot' — With Whistleblower Revealing Why Bobby Had to Die and How 13 Shots Were Fired at Doomed Politician

When RFK was assassinated in 1968 at the Ambassador Hotel in California, some questioned if his death was the result of the CIA, despite Sirhan Sirhan being convicted of his murder.

Rumors also highlighted the possibility of a second gunman, including a mystery woman donning a polka dot dress who claimed to be responsible for the crime.

The theories were looked at in a Senate investigation, but were eventually deemed false by FBI investigators who worked on the Senate's behalf.

However, insiders tell RadarOnline.com CIA agents sought to silence Kennedy before he could claim the Oval Office and use his new power to put a sudden end to the Vietnam war.

Operatives apparently also wanted to stop RFK before he could have the chance to dig too deeply into his brother John's assassination in Dallas five years earlier.