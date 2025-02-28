EXCLUSIVE: Read the 'Proof' CIA Murdered RFK in 'Deep State Plot' — With Whistleblower Revealing Why Bobby Had to Die and How 13 Shots Were Fired at Doomed Politician
President Donald Trump's sweeping executive order demanding a declassification of assassination files on civil rights leaders including former Senator Robert F. Kennedy has already yielded some shocking revelations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now, conspiracy theorists are more convinced than ever the assassination of the younger Kennedy was indeed carried out by Deep State secret government spies.
When RFK was assassinated in 1968 at the Ambassador Hotel in California, some questioned if his death was the result of the CIA, despite Sirhan Sirhan being convicted of his murder.
Rumors also highlighted the possibility of a second gunman, including a mystery woman donning a polka dot dress who claimed to be responsible for the crime.
The theories were looked at in a Senate investigation, but were eventually deemed false by FBI investigators who worked on the Senate's behalf.
However, insiders tell RadarOnline.com CIA agents sought to silence Kennedy before he could claim the Oval Office and use his new power to put a sudden end to the Vietnam war.
Operatives apparently also wanted to stop RFK before he could have the chance to dig too deeply into his brother John's assassination in Dallas five years earlier.
Longtime assassination researcher Jeff Rovin said: "Bobby never bought the official line that a lone gunman killed his brother. And the CIA was terrified of what he would find if he won the election.
"They knew the only way to ensure the secret role the agency played in Jack's death in Dallas would remain hidden was to take Bobby out of the equation."
Questions have long swirled around the CIA's involvement in the June 5 shooting death of RFK. Sirhan, now 80, claims he has no memory of the incident. and his lawyers have accused the government spy agency of using hypnosis to program him to kill the candidate.
Dr. Eduard Simson-Kallas, who was a senior psychologist at California's San Quentin prison, interviewed Sirhan 20 times after the assassination, and was convinced he was brainwashed.
He explained: "Sirhan was hypnotically prepared by someone to draw attention to the real killers. He was programmed to be present – to provide an obvious, simple explanation so people wouldn't ask questions and suspect a larger conspiracy."
Skeptics say there is plenty of evidence to support that theory. For instance, RFK was struck by three bullets, including the fatal head shot. Sirhan's .22-caliber revolver only held eight rounds.
But witnesses reported hearing at least 13 shots and there were bullet holes in a wall and a door frame behind Sirhan.
Even RFK's son and namesake, new Health and Human Secretary RFK Jr., believes a second shooter killed his father, previously arguing: "You can't fire 13 shots from an eight-shot gun."
New York City attorney Larry Schnapf, who previously had sued to get access to government records, said many of the FBI files released in the past were heavily redacted. He hopes Trump's order could clear the way to finally answer some of his longstanding theories.
Schnapf said: The FBI has copies of autopsy photographs and X-rays, which could tell us more about the fatal bullet – a bullet which has never been matched to Sirhan's gun."