'Appalling!': Trump and J.D. Vance's 'Disgusting' Behavior Slammed After They 'Ganged Up' on Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Wild Meeting at White House
Donald Trump and J.D. Vance have left people fuming following their shocking behavior during a White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The trio got into a shouting match in front of cameras, with Trump and Vance being accused of "ganging up" on Zelensky, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During the heated back-and-forth exchange, Trump claimed Zelensky was “gambling with World War III," while Vance accused the Ukraine politician of being “disrespectful" for coming "into the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media."
Vance raged: "Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems, you should be thanking the president for wanting to bring an end to the conflict."
“Have you ever been to Ukraine? Have you seen the problems we have? Come once,” Zelensky responded, and later added the Vice President “will feel” things.
Trump hit back: "We’re trying to solve a problem. Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel…You are in no position to dictate what we’re going to feel. We’re going to feel very good.
"We’re going to feel very good and very strong. You’re right now not in a very good position. You’ve allowed yourself to be in a very bad position…"
He added: "You’re gambling with World War III. And what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should.”
Zelensky did his best to defend himself, despite being repeatedly interrupted by Trump.
The shocking showdown led X users to respond with "disgust," as one person said: "I’m genuinely embarrassed to be an American after Trump and Vance ganged up on President Zelenskyy inside the Oval Office..."
Another raged: "Trump and Vance are disgusting pigs that sympathize with Vladimir Putin while disrespecting President Zelenskyy..."
"This is absolutely appalling from Trump and Vance..." a user reacted.
At the end of the meeting, Trump said: “You’re either going to make a deal or we’re out, and if we’re out, you’ll fight it out. I don’t think it’s going to be pretty,” and then asked reporters to leave the office."
"This is going to be great television," he concluded.
The 78-year-old, canceled a press conference following the meeting, but took to Truth Social to once again rage.
He said: "It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy [sic] is not ready for peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations.
“I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”
Trump and Zelensky were set to sign a deal to give America access to some of Ukraine's rare earth minerals as part of a repayment plan after the U.S. gave Ukraine billions in its fight against Russia and Vladimir Putin. However, the deal was not signed.
While Trump went off on Truth Social, Zelensky took to X and said: "Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people.
"Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."