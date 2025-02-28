'Appalling!': Trump and J.D. Vance's 'Disgusting' Behavior Slammed After They 'Ganged Up' on Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Wild Meeting at White House

During the heated back-and-forth exchange, Trump claimed Zelensky was “gambling with World War III," while Vance accused the Ukraine politician of being “disrespectful" for coming "into the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media."

Vance raged: "Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems, you should be thanking the president for wanting to bring an end to the conflict."

“Have you ever been to Ukraine? Have you seen the problems we have? Come once,” Zelensky responded, and later added the Vice President “will feel” things.