'Proof' Emerges The Doors Wildman Jim Morrison FAKED His Death — And is Alive and Well at 79 Working as a Maintenance Man in Syracuse, New York
Music legend Jim Morrison is alive and well after faking his own death, according to a Doors superfan.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Jeff Flynn has created a new documentary explaining the rocker’s new life as a maintenance man in Syracuse, New York.
Morrison died unexpectedly in Paris in 1971, aged just 27, but no autopsy took place, and there was confusion when his girlfriend Pamela Courson initially denied he had passed away.
She then changed her mind and said she had found him dead in the bath of their rented apartment, prompting mass conspiracy theories ever since the Doors frontman may still be alive.
Indeed, a popular theory is that Morrison feared being sent to prison after being convicted of indecent exposure the previous year, and disillusioned by fame (by the time he went to Paris, he'd been kicked out of The Doors), he found a way to vanish, with the help of his girlfriend Courson.
The three-parter called Before The End, which airs on AppleTV+, starts with a picture of 'Frank X' on Facebook, which shows Frank the maintenance man with his Facebook friend John Densmore — The Doors' drummer — back in 2013.
When he shows a picture of the man to three of Morrison's exes, two burst into tears and are convinced it's the singer.
'Frank' is interviewed by Finn and said a number of things which, as Finn puts it, have his "inner Sherlock fer-eaking out."
For instance, Frank professed a great love of the poet Baudelaire – perhaps unusual in a maintenance man – which he shares with Morrison.
Then there's a tiny scar by his nose... just where Morrison had a mole. As for his brown eyes (Morrison's were blue), on closer inspection they appear to be ringed with blue, as if he was wearing contact lenses.
Asked if Morrison might have faked his death, Frank said: "I have no idea. You know if anybody could have pulled it off, it would be him."
Asked directly: "Are you Jim Morrison?', he replied: "I'm not Jim... except I love the song by Jimmy Cliff - 'We all are one, we are the same person. That's one way to look at it.'"
There was much talk among his numerous exes of "a secret about the death."
One, Ellen Sander, said on camera: "Yes, I know that secret, and you are not going to get it out of me."
Finn interviewed the singer's former assistant Robyn Wurtele, who was with Morrison and Courson in Paris, and she said: "You are close now, Jeff."
She gave him some old slides, showing herself and Courson in Sausalito, California, around a year after Morrison's death.
In one frame, two figures can be seen, reflected in her glasses. One is Courson — but who is the tall man next to her? Could it be Morrison?
A private investigator tells Finn that Morrison's social security profile is – bafflingly – active and traces it to the New York area.
The show is not endorsed or authorized by the singer's estate or record company.