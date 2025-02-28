'Proof' Emerges The Doors Wildman Jim Morrison FAKED His Death — And is Alive and Well at 79 Working as a Maintenance Man in Syracuse, New York

Morrison died unexpectedly in Paris in 1971, aged just 27, but no autopsy took place, and there was confusion when his girlfriend Pamela Courson initially denied he had passed away.

She then changed her mind and said she had found him dead in the bath of their rented apartment, prompting mass conspiracy theories ever since the Doors frontman may still be alive.

Indeed, a popular theory is that Morrison feared being sent to prison after being convicted of indecent exposure the previous year, and disillusioned by fame (by the time he went to Paris, he'd been kicked out of The Doors), he found a way to vanish, with the help of his girlfriend Courson.