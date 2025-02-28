Barking, Weeping and Crying: The Nightmarish 'Death Rattle' Sounds Heard by Gene Hackman's Caretaker AFTER Actor and His Wife Were Found Dead at Secretive $4Million Compound

The man cried while on a 911 call, just moments following the discovery of Hackman and Arakawa's " mummified " remains two weeks after they were last seen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A caretaker at Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa 's Santa Fe home was left sobbing and in shock after finding the couple's dead bodies .

The man, on the phone with a dispatcher, said, "Damn!" and explained, "I think we just found a deceased person inside the house. One of Hackman and Arakawa's three dogs, a German Shepherd, was also found dead in a closet, however, the other two can be heard barking in the background of the call.

"... A female and a male, probably," the caretaker responded after being asked the ages of the people in the home.

He begged: "I don't know, sir, just send somebody up here quick. The house is closed, it's locked... I can't go in but I see she's laying on the floor."

The caretaker also confirmed Hackman and Arakawa appeared lifeless: "They're not moving. Just send somebody up here."