Gene Hackman Autopsy Riddle: Mysteries Grow Over Circumstances of Hollywood Icon and Wife's Deaths After Cops Found Their Mummified Bodies in Pill-Strewn $4Million Compound

Final results of their autopsies could take weeks.

Feb. 28 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa's autopsies have been completed, as the couple’s tragic deaths continue to be shrouded in mystery.

Amid intense speculation about how Hackman and Arakawa, aged 95 and 64, died inside their $3.8million home in Sante Fe, New Mexico, investigators have revealed no external trauma was seen on either body.

Hackman's daughters Leslie and Elizabeth speculated whether the couple may have died after inhaling toxic fumes.

One of Hackman’s children, daughter Leslie, 58, said she and her sister Elizabeth, 62, speculated they may have been killed by inhaling toxic fumes due to a carbon monoxide leak.

But Santa Fe City Fire personnel and the New Mexico Gas Company tested the couple's home for carbon monoxide and other foreign elements after their bodies were found and concluded the area was safe.

"New Mexico Gas Company responded to the residence and was conducting active testing on the gas line in and around the residence," an affidavit stated.

"As of now there are no signs or evidence indicating there were any problems associated to the pipes in and around the residence."

Sheriff Adan Mendoza said in a statement Thursday afternoon: "Initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual.

"There were no apparent signs of foul play. The manner and cause of death has not been determined.

"The official results of the autopsy and toxicology reports are pending. This remains an open investigation."

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber paid tribute to the Hackman, describing him as a 'gracious, friendly' celebrity who 'treated everyone well'.

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber paid tribute to the legendary actor on Thursday afternoon, describing him as a "gracious, friendly" celebrity who "treated everyone well."

Webber added: "He fit in, in a good way. These are two people who have huge talent, gifts, global reputations, and here in Santa Fe they're just down-to-earth people and part of the community.

"The town of Santa Fe is a great place for people to come who may be global icons, huge stars, but here in Santa Fe they're just... part of us."

Leslie said the family is still processing what happened since "there was no indication that there was any problem" with her father prior to his death.

She added: "Despite his age, he was in very good physical condition, while adding that her father did not have any major surgeries these last few months.

"He liked to do Pilates and yoga, and he was continuing to do that several times a week. So he was in good health."

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said their bodies had been in their home for at least a day before deputies found them deceased. There are fears they were dead for at least two weeks.

An arrest warrant revealed both bodies were found with signs of decomposition and partially-mummified.

The cold, dry air of the New Mexico desert climate likely helped preserve their skin and tissues.

The couple's bodies appear to have taken hours to identify, with news of their deaths not released until after midnight Thursday morning.

Hackman was found dead a mud room just off the couple's kitchen. His sunglasses and cane were on the floor next to him, sparking speculation he may have died from a fall.

Arakawa was found dead on the floor of the couple's bathroom. An open bottle of prescription pills was found partially scattered on a countertop nearby.

