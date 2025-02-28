Gene Hackman Autopsy Riddle: Mysteries Grow Over Circumstances of Hollywood Icon and Wife's Deaths After Cops Found Their Mummified Bodies in Pill-Strewn $4Million Compound

Leslie said the family is still processing what happened since "there was no indication that there was any problem" with her father prior to his death.

She added: "Despite his age, he was in very good physical condition, while adding that her father did not have any major surgeries these last few months.

"He liked to do Pilates and yoga, and he was continuing to do that several times a week. So he was in good health."

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said their bodies had been in their home for at least a day before deputies found them deceased. There are fears they were dead for at least two weeks.

An arrest warrant revealed both bodies were found with signs of decomposition and partially-mummified.

The cold, dry air of the New Mexico desert climate likely helped preserve their skin and tissues.