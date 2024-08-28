Bungling Fox News Host Jesse Watters Flies Into Desperate Damage Control Mode After Making Sick Sexual Reference About Kamala Harris

Jesse Watters is in damage control mode after making a sick sexual comment about Kamala Harris while on the air.

The Fox News host was called out by his female colleagues and viewers after he said generals would "have their way" with the Democratic nominee in the White House Situation Room.

Amid calls for his resignation, Watters attempted to clear the air – only to make matters worse by doubling down on his crude remarks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.