Bungling Fox News Host Jesse Watters Flies Into Desperate Damage Control Mode After Making Sick Sexual Reference About Kamala Harris

Composite photo of Jesse Watters, Kamala Harris.
Source: X; MEGA

Jesse Watters went into damage control mode after facing calls to resign over his remark about Kamala Harris.

By:

Aug. 28 2024, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

Jesse Watters is in damage control mode after making a sick sexual comment about Kamala Harris while on the air.

The Fox News host was called out by his female colleagues and viewers after he said generals would "have their way" with the Democratic nominee in the White House Situation Room.

Amid calls for his resignation, Watters attempted to clear the air – only to make matters worse by doubling down on his crude remarks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

jesse watters doubles down on kamala harris comment
Source: @Acyn/X

Watters faced backlash over his comments about Harris in the White House Situation Room.

During Monday's edition of The Five, the panelists discussed how Harris would handle high-pressure strategizing sessions in the Situation Room.

Watters said: "You have a lot of impact there, as commander-in-chief. We don't know who she is, we don't know what she believes. She's going to get paralyzed in the Situation Room while the generals have their way with her."

His female colleagues were shocked by his statement.

Source: @Acyn/X

Watters said generals would 'have their way' with Harris.

Panelist Jeanine Pirro said: "Oh, Jesse. I don't like that. Take it back."

While Watters appeared to immediately catch himself – shaking his head as he insisted he meant the comment "figuratively" – he continued to stand by his statement.

He added: "Have their way with her – control her. Not in a sexual way."

Still, damage was done. Watters quickly faced calls for his resignation over the disgusting remark as videos of the exchange went viral on social media.

One X user wrote: "Jesse Waters should be fired for this. Even the two women on this panel were appalled. What say you @FoxNews?"

Another added: "He shouldn't have finished the show. WOW. They're scraping the bottom of the barrel."

A third said: "@JesseBWatters: Your "rape joke" about Kamala Harris was absolutely intentional and sexual in nature. And you are truly one of the most vile and disgusting people on television. Any other network would fire you for this s---."

jesse watters doubles down on kamala harris comment
Source: @Acyn/X

Watters' female colleagues told him to "take it back" immediately after he made the comment.

Despite outrage from viewers and colleagues, Watters refused to apologize. During Tuesday's edition of the show, he claimed his words were being "misconstrued" and insisted the comment was not rooted in "sexual nature".

Watters said: "There has been some attention to comments made on the show yesterday about VP Harris. People are misconstruing my comments to mean something inappropriate. I wasn't suggesting anything of a sexual nature. I was expressing my opinion that VP Harris' current leadership style could be an issue if elected."

jesse watters doubles down on kamala harris comment
Source: @Acyn/X

Watters doubled down and insisted his words were being "misconstrued" by critics.

This isn't the first time Watters has faced widespread criticism over comments he has made on the air, as well as his behavior behind the scenes at the network.

During an April 2022 episode of The Five, Watters made a bizarre "joke" about intentionally deflating now-wife Emma's tires because he was "trying to get (her) to date" him. Emma, who is 14 years Watters' junior, worked for him at the time.

He added: "She couldn't go anywhere. She needed a lift, I said, 'Hey, you need a lift?' She hopped right in the car."

The eyebrow-raising story drew awkward laughter and questions from his panelists.

Greg Gutfield commented: "You're basically the Zodiac Killer."

Pirro asked: "Is that the first time you did it or did you use that before?"

But Watters stood by his "trick" and claimed it "works like a charm".

