Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jesse Watters

'We Can Play Those Games All Day': Jesse Watters Fumes After He's Corrected by Anthony Weiner On-air

anthony weiner jessewatters pp
Source: FOXNEWS/YouTube

Disgraced NYC congressman Anthony Weiner appeared on Jesse Watters' prime time program.

By:

Sep. 13 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Fox News host Jesse Watters didn't take kindly to being corrected on-air by former Democrat congressman and convicted felon Anthony Weiner, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While discussing New York City crime rates, Watters snapped at his guest, and the two sparred back and forth over former mayor Rudy Giuliani's leadership.

Article continues below advertisement

'We Can Play Those Games All Day': Jesse Watters Fumes After He's Corrected by Anthony Weiner On-air

'We Can Play Those Games All Day': Jesse Watters Spares With Convicted Felon Anthony Weiner About NYC's Crime Rate

anthony weiner jesse watters
Source: FOXNEWS/YouTube

Jesse Watters and Anthony Weiner went head to head over New York City crime rates.

Article continues below advertisement

On Tuesday night's edition of Jesse Watters Primetime, the Fox News host insisted that crime in the Big Apple had gone "way up," to which the former Democrat lawmaker protested.

"Why do the Democrats have such a problem with crime?" Watters asked his guest, who quickly responded, "We don’t like crime."

"Doesn’t seem like you don’t like it," Watters argued. "It seems like you love it."

anthony weiner fox
Source: FOXNEWS/YouTube

Weiner insisted that NYC crime rate had dropped by 40% compared to statistics while Rudy Giuliani served the city as mayor.

Article continues below advertisement

After Watter's snide comment, the two bickered back and forth about the controversial topic of defunding police budgets. Watters once again claimed New York City was overrun with criminal activity.

"But crime’s up. It’s crazy out here. Would you go on the subway here?" Watters asked. "Crime is actually down in New York," Weiner corrected the Fox News host.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
Jesse Watters
anthonyweiner
Source: MEGA

Weiner served NYC's 9th District as congressman from 1999 to 2011, when he resigned amid a sex scandal.

Article continues below advertisement

Clearly agitated, Watters snapped at his guest, "Well, it’s down from what? Last year, which was almost an all-time high."

"You think Rudy Giuliani did a good job against crime?" Weiner asked before introducing current statistics.

"He did a decent job from where he came in from," Watters said in support of Giuliani's leadership, without realizing he teed up his guest's next point.

"It’s 40% lower than it was the year he left," Weiner informed Watters.

anthonyweiner
Source: MEGA

Weiner pled guilty in 2017 of sending sexually images to a minor and was ordered to register as a sex offender.

Article continues below advertisement

Watters fumbled for a second before he continued to try to spin the given information to fit his narrative.

"Yeah, but it was so low when everything was coming up, and then in 2020, 2021, 2022, this year, things aren’t good, Anthony," Watters replied. "Guys are like, letting out criminals, bail reform’s crazy, people are getting pushed into the subway. Would you go on the subway?"

"I do it all the time," Weiner shot back. "It’s not a very substantive critique, but crime is actually down. But I believe it’s too high."

Unable to salvage his point, Watters was reduced to passive-aggressive comments like, "OK, we can play those games all day."

"Which one is that?" Weiner pressed Watters.

Watters bypassed Weiner's question and moved on to criticizing New York district attorneys, whom he accused of being "soft" on crime. The network showed b-roll footage of various New Yorkers being assaulted without context as Watters attempted to drive his point home.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.