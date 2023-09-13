'We Can Play Those Games All Day': Jesse Watters Fumes After He's Corrected by Anthony Weiner On-air
Fox News host Jesse Watters didn't take kindly to being corrected on-air by former Democrat congressman and convicted felon Anthony Weiner, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While discussing New York City crime rates, Watters snapped at his guest, and the two sparred back and forth over former mayor Rudy Giuliani's leadership.
'We Can Play Those Games All Day': Jesse Watters Fumes After He's Corrected by Anthony Weiner On-air
'We Can Play Those Games All Day': Jesse Watters Spares With Convicted Felon Anthony Weiner About NYC's Crime Rate
On Tuesday night's edition of Jesse Watters Primetime, the Fox News host insisted that crime in the Big Apple had gone "way up," to which the former Democrat lawmaker protested.
"Why do the Democrats have such a problem with crime?" Watters asked his guest, who quickly responded, "We don’t like crime."
"Doesn’t seem like you don’t like it," Watters argued. "It seems like you love it."
After Watter's snide comment, the two bickered back and forth about the controversial topic of defunding police budgets. Watters once again claimed New York City was overrun with criminal activity.
"But crime’s up. It’s crazy out here. Would you go on the subway here?" Watters asked. "Crime is actually down in New York," Weiner corrected the Fox News host.
Clearly agitated, Watters snapped at his guest, "Well, it’s down from what? Last year, which was almost an all-time high."
"You think Rudy Giuliani did a good job against crime?" Weiner asked before introducing current statistics.
"He did a decent job from where he came in from," Watters said in support of Giuliani's leadership, without realizing he teed up his guest's next point.
"It’s 40% lower than it was the year he left," Weiner informed Watters.
Watters fumbled for a second before he continued to try to spin the given information to fit his narrative.
"Yeah, but it was so low when everything was coming up, and then in 2020, 2021, 2022, this year, things aren’t good, Anthony," Watters replied. "Guys are like, letting out criminals, bail reform’s crazy, people are getting pushed into the subway. Would you go on the subway?"
"I do it all the time," Weiner shot back. "It’s not a very substantive critique, but crime is actually down. But I believe it’s too high."
Unable to salvage his point, Watters was reduced to passive-aggressive comments like, "OK, we can play those games all day."
"Which one is that?" Weiner pressed Watters.
Watters bypassed Weiner's question and moved on to criticizing New York district attorneys, whom he accused of being "soft" on crime. The network showed b-roll footage of various New Yorkers being assaulted without context as Watters attempted to drive his point home.