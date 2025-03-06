The Truth Behind Oscars' In Memoriam Segment Production and the Selection Process After Viewers Were Left Raging Over Major Stars Being Snubbed — 'Always Has a Rustle of Drama Beneath The Surface'

RadarOnline.com has gone inside the makings of the Oscars' annual In Memorial segment after viewers were outraged over Shannen Doherty, Tony Todd and Michelle Trachtenberg being snubbed from the touching tribute.

In between long-winded speeches and coveted award presentations, the star-studded award show takes a moment to honor those the industry lost since the previous year's show.

But this year's segment sparked outrage after Doherty, Todd and Trachtenberg, who passed mere days before the event, were left off the tribute.