Gene Hackman Honored In Emotional Tribute at 2025 Oscars After Shock Death — But Viewers Left 'Sick' as Michelle Trachtenberg and Shannen Doherty Were Snubbed From In Memoriam Segment

However, RadarOnline.com can report a pair of glaring omissions had viewers crying out during the awards ceremony.

Morgan Freeman shared a touching tribute to friend and co-star Gene Hackman before the In Memoriam segment at the 2025 Academy Awards.

Gene Hackman is best known for his roles in 'Unforgiven' and 'Superman'.

Leading into the segment, Freeman, 87, shared: "Gene always said, 'I don’t think about legacy. I just hope they remember me as someone who does good work.'

"So I think I speak for everyone when I say that, Gene, you'll be remembered for that. And for so much more. Rest in peace, my friend."

Hackman's photo was then featured as part of the segment honoring many of the stars who we lost this year.

As previously reported, the two-time Oscar winner was found dead in his home earlier this week, next to the bodies of his wife and family dog.