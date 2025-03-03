Gene Hackman Honored In Emotional Tribute at 2025 Oscars After Shock Death — But Viewers Left 'Sick' as Michelle Trachtenberg and Shannen Doherty Were Snubbed From In Memoriam Segment
Morgan Freeman shared a touching tribute to friend and co-star Gene Hackman before the In Memoriam segment at the 2025 Academy Awards.
However, RadarOnline.com can report a pair of glaring omissions had viewers crying out during the awards ceremony.
Leading into the segment, Freeman, 87, shared: "Gene always said, 'I don’t think about legacy. I just hope they remember me as someone who does good work.'
"So I think I speak for everyone when I say that, Gene, you'll be remembered for that. And for so much more. Rest in peace, my friend."
Hackman's photo was then featured as part of the segment honoring many of the stars who we lost this year.
As previously reported, the two-time Oscar winner was found dead in his home earlier this week, next to the bodies of his wife and family dog.
However, fans noticed two seemingly forgotten names - Shannen Doherty, 53, who passed away last July, and Michelle Trachtenberg, 39, who was found dead last week.
Angry and upset viewers flooded X to comment.
One person said: "I'm actually sick to my stomach that they omitted Michelle Trachtenberg and Shannen Doherty — two women who had an enormous impact on the lives of so many."
Another added: "No Shannen Doherty and Michelle Trachtenberg in the In Memoriam. SMH."
While a third blasted: "No Shannen Doherty—star of one of the great films HEATHERS—in the In Memoriam is an outrageous slap in the face. She was a groundbreaker in the way she stood up for herself and voiced her own opinions during a time when women in the industry were supposed to keep quiet."
Trachtenberg, known for big screen roles in Harriet the Spy and EuroTrip, was found dead in her New York City apartment on February 26.
While she had recently undergone a liver transplant, The New York City Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the stars' family objected to an autopsy, leaving her cause of death officially ruled as "undetermined."
However, authorities have stated her passing is not being treated as suspicious.
Her shocking passing comes after fans raised concerns about her health due to her looking frail in recent social media posts.
Doherty, known for her parts in Heathers and Mallrats, died after a nine-year battle with breast cancer.
She had been open about her illness since she was first diagnosed with breast cancer that spread to her lymph nodes in 2015, and announced that she was in remission in 2017 after receiving a single mastectomy.
But in January of 2023, she revealed she’d suffered a setback and had surgery to remove a brain tumor.
“I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified,” she said at the time. “The fear was overwhelming to me. Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her.”
Following the surgery, however, she revealed the disease had continued to metastasize and spread to her bones, as RadarOnline.com also reported.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the bodies of Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 63, were found "mummified" in separate room inside their Santa Fe mansion. The unorthodox condition of their bodies kicked off a frantic search for the truth.
What we do know so far is, according to a search warrant, Arakawa was found decomposed with bloating on her face and mummification in her hands and feet.
Hackman was discovered fully clothed in a room off the kitchen – his cane laid out next to him. The two-time Oscar winner displayed the same signs of decomposition as his wife.
One of their three dogs, a German Shepherd, was also found dead in a closet, while the other two were alive.
The identities of both Hackman and Arakawa were not released for nearly 12 hours due to the condition of the bodies, and officials confess they may have been left undiscovered for up to two weeks.