Goldie Hawn, 79, Leaves 2025 Oscars Viewers Shocked as Hollywood Icon's 'Face Looks Different' — 'Too Much Work Gone Wrong?'

RadarOnline.com can report the Hollywood icon left fans scratching their heads at home while watching the awards ceremony, wondering if it's another case of "too much work gone wrong."

Goldie Hawn , 79, has left 2025 Oscars viewers shocked with her appearance, with many saying her "face looks different."

He said: "There's a person that gave my mother during her life the most joy, the most comfort and tonight I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart. That person is Goldie Hawn."

While on stage, the 41-year-old actor gushed over the Hollywood icon.

On Sunday night, Hawn took the stage with actor Andrew Garfield to present two awards together.

While Garfield couldn't keep his eyes – or hands – off Hawn, many viewers were completely baffled with the 79-year-old's "different" appearance and took to social media.

One user asked: "What happened to Goldie Hawn's face? Too much work gone wrong?"

Another user said: "WTF did Goldie Hawn do to her face?"

A third claimed: "Golly gee, 80% of Goldie Hawn’s face doesn’t move."

A fourth wrote: "Goldie Hawn.....is presenting for animation, which is ironic because that's the one thing her face hasn't had for years."

A fifth tweeted: "OMG!!! WTF happened to Goldie Hawn's face??? Why do women do this s---?"