Goldie Hawn, 79, Leaves 2025 Oscars Viewers Shocked as Hollywood Icon's 'Face Looks Different' — 'Too Much Work Gone Wrong?'
Goldie Hawn, 79, has left 2025 Oscars viewers shocked with her appearance, with many saying her "face looks different."
RadarOnline.com can report the Hollywood icon left fans scratching their heads at home while watching the awards ceremony, wondering if it's another case of "too much work gone wrong."
On Sunday night, Hawn took the stage with actor Andrew Garfield to present two awards together.
While on stage, the 41-year-old actor gushed over the Hollywood icon.
He said: "There's a person that gave my mother during her life the most joy, the most comfort and tonight I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart. That person is Goldie Hawn."
While Garfield couldn't keep his eyes – or hands – off Hawn, many viewers were completely baffled with the 79-year-old's "different" appearance and took to social media.
One user asked: "What happened to Goldie Hawn's face? Too much work gone wrong?"
Another user said: "WTF did Goldie Hawn do to her face?"
A third claimed: "Golly gee, 80% of Goldie Hawn’s face doesn’t move."
A fourth wrote: "Goldie Hawn.....is presenting for animation, which is ironic because that's the one thing her face hasn't had for years."
A fifth tweeted: "OMG!!! WTF happened to Goldie Hawn's face??? Why do women do this s---?"
While presenting along Garfield, she had to stop midway through the pre-written dialogue.
Hawn revealed she was unable to see what was on the screen because she has cataracts before asking Garfield to step in to help her finish.
Many viewers called Garfield helping the actress during the live award ceremony as "beautiful" and "sweet."
The 2025 Oscars wasn't the first time Hawn's fans questioned her changing appearance.
In January, RadarOnline.com reported the actress sparked concern with her "bloated, distorted, puss-filled face" after undergoing a brutal range of secret operations.
According to reports, the iconic Hollywood actress allegedly "has had facelifts, fillers, lower eyelid surgery, and a nose job."
The 79-year-old actress has never admitted to having any work done – but surgeons, who haven't worked with the star, suspect she secretly had a few procedures.
A cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Yoel Shahar, spoke about the star's appearance changing over the years.
The doctor claimed: "You look at photos from 10 years ago when it appeared that Goldie had a facelift with blepharoplasty, and she looked decent.
"But now, she looks like she probably had a secondary facelift as well as excessive fillers in her cheeks, and the negative results are evident."
A London-based surgeon, Dr. Julian De Silva, added: "Celebs often feel the need to maintain their young image.
"That's led Goldie to a facelift that doesn't suit her."