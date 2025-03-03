2025 Oscars Viewers Left 'Disgusted' As 'Emilia Perez' Star Karla Sofía Gascón Attends Awards Ceremony and Receives 'Applause' After Racist Tweets Resurface — 'Appalling That She’s There'

Gascon's presence was a surprise to some. Her acknowledgement at the hands of Oscars host Conan O'Brien shocked the room packed with her peers.

During his opening monologue, O'Brien joked: "Anora uses the F-word 479 times. That's 3 more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón's publicist."

As the crowd groaned, the host mimicked holding a phone to his ear and shouted: "What!" While the startled audience continued to settle back down, O'Brien did an uncomfortable dance on stage.

He then joked: "Karla, if you tweet about the Oscars tonight, my name is Jimmy Kimmel."