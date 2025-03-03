Oscars 2025: See The Worst & Wackiest Dressed Stars Including Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet and Whoopi Goldberg
From yellow suits to overwhelming ruffles – the 2025 Oscars red carpet was filled with major fashion fails from the biggest stars in Hollywood.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the worst dressed of the night, including Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet and more.
Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet showed up for his big night in a pastel yellow cropped jacket with matching pants and bold black boots.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande arrived on the red carpet wearing a very oddly-shaped gold gown with glitter along the bottom.
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg's super shiny dress definitely turned heads – but not in the best way. The TV host donned a blue off-the-shoulder gown that appeared to be made of vinyl.
Storm Reid
Storm Reid's red gown with matching cape was a bit too bold for the evening.