Oscars 2025: See The Worst & Wackiest Dressed Stars Including Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet and Whoopi Goldberg

oscars red carpet pp
Source: MEGA;ABC

Some of the biggest stars in Hollywood has major fashion fails.

March 2 2025, Published 7:42 p.m. ET

From yellow suits to overwhelming ruffles – the 2025 Oscars red carpet was filled with major fashion fails from the biggest stars in Hollywood.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the worst dressed of the night, including Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet and more.

timothee oscars mega
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet's pastel yellow suit was a major fail.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet showed up for his big night in a pastel yellow cropped jacket with matching pants and bold black boots.

ariana grande oscars
Source: MEGA

While Ariana Grande is golden in the film 'Wicked,' her gold dress was a fail.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande arrived on the red carpet wearing a very oddly-shaped gold gown with glitter along the bottom.

oscars worst dressed ariana timothee
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg (right) wore this odd blue gown.

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg's super shiny dress definitely turned heads – but not in the best way. The TV host donned a blue off-the-shoulder gown that appeared to be made of vinyl.

oscars worst dressed ariana timothee
Source: MEGA

Storm Reid wasn't so red hot in this piece.

Storm Reid

Storm Reid's red gown with matching cape was a bit too bold for the evening.

