Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams Rails Against Her 'Suffocating' Living Conditions in Memory Care Facility

Wendy Williams described feeling trapped among elderly residents needing round-the-clock medical care.

March 2 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Wendy Williams is speaking out about her "suffocating" living conditions as she remains locked in an assisted living facility under a controversial court-appointed guardianship.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 60-year-old former talk show queen, who has been in the center since May 2022, broke her silence in a bombshell interview on NewsNation's Banfield, revealing her desperate bid to escape both the home and the guardianship controlling her life.

Wendy Williams is under court-appointed guardianship.

Wendy lamented: "I don't have the freedom to do virtually anything. I'm on the fifth floor. They call it 'the memory unit', so it's for people who don't remember anything."

Wendy described feeling trapped among elderly residents needing round-the-clock medical care.

She said: "I've met the people who live here, and I've been here for almost a year now. It's very suffocating.

"Why am I here? I have no idea. But I can tell you this — it's $18,000 a month, which is outrageously expensive. And what do I have? A bedroom, a bathroom and a window."

Wendy Williams is desperate to leave her current resident where she feels 'trapped'.

The former Wendy Williams Show host has repeatedly voiced her desperation to leave the facility.

In January, she told The Breakfast Club: "I am not cognitively impaired, but I feel like I'm in prison. I'm in this place with people in their 90s, their 80s, their 70s... and something is wrong with these people. I am clearly not (like them)."

Even more shockingly, Wendy claimed she's only been allowed outside twice in 30 days and alleges the facility has given her medication without a proper explanation.

She declared: "The elevators are locked. Visitors are restricted. I'm ready to get out of here. I'm ready to get out and get out of the guardianship. It's suffocating. It's very lonely."

Williams was reportedly caught intoxicated before being moved to the memory ward of her assisted living facility.

Wendy's court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has been in charge of her finances and medical care since the guardianship was imposed.

Last month, Wendy's medical team confirmed the TV icon had been diagnosed with progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

However, despite her condition, Wendy remains adamant she's being "unfairly" held against her will.

Williams has disputed her dementia diagnosis.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wendy was moved to the memory unit amid the dementia diagnosis. But a worker in the facility claimed the reason for her move was due to a drunken lunch.

Williams, who was originally housed on the 3rd floor of the building, headed to the top-floor restaurant for lunch, where the site said she indulged in a few afternoon libations.

When supervisors discovered the drunk TV star, they were reportedly furious the eatery served her alcohol and transferred her to the 5th floor memory unit, where she would not be able to access the elevator for another booze run.

She was also reportedly told the restaurant was under construction and closed to the public.

According to the facility employee, the former daytime talk show host showed no signs of dementia or memory loss: "Wendy doesn't have good and bad days. She's the same all the time. You can tell her something today, and 2 weeks later, she'll remember it. Her memory is fine."

