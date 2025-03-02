Wendy Williams Rails Against Her 'Suffocating' Living Conditions in Memory Care Facility

The former Wendy Williams Show host has repeatedly voiced her desperation to leave the facility.

In January, she told The Breakfast Club: "I am not cognitively impaired, but I feel like I'm in prison. I'm in this place with people in their 90s, their 80s, their 70s... and something is wrong with these people. I am clearly not (like them)."

Even more shockingly, Wendy claimed she's only been allowed outside twice in 30 days and alleges the facility has given her medication without a proper explanation.

She declared: "The elevators are locked. Visitors are restricted. I'm ready to get out of here. I'm ready to get out and get out of the guardianship. It's suffocating. It's very lonely."