How Gene Hackman's Health Was Drastically 'Slipping' in Months Leading Up To His and Wife Betsy Arakawa's Deaths

Daniel Lenihan, his wife Barbara and their son Aaron said Gene, 95, was "essentially kind of home-bound" and had noticeably "quit riding his bike through the neighborhood" about a year ago.

Aaron claimed Betsy, 65, had been doing her best to keep her husband "active and engaged and as healthy as possible" in his final days.

He said: "They seemed like real life partners, really, really close to each other, and they were both incredibly kind. And they were reserved, but they were real, (and) a lot of fun."

Barbara added: "Gene was as proud of Betsy as she was of him.

"She had been a concert pianist. Over at their houses, she had a special building, a studio that half of it was her grand piano (and) another half was Gene's art studio."