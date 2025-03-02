Your tip
Whitney Houston Believed She Was Miscarrying Bobby Brown's Baby: Her Bodyguard Reveals the Horrific Secret About Singer That Has Lain Hidden For Decades

Whitney Houston believed she had a miscarriage while on tour.

March 2 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Whitney Houston's former bodyguard revealed the pop star believed she was having a miscarriage of her and Bobby Brown's baby while she was out on tour, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In David Roberts's new book, Protecting Whitney: The Memoir Of Her Bodyguard, the former police officer-turned-security detail recounts how Houston became increasingly sick during the promotional tour of her hit film The Bodyguard.

The former security guard wrote: "Whitney, the gel that kept the unwieldy tour machine together and rolling, was falling apart and losing traction emotionally and physically.

"As she anguished over her demons, the tour became blighted by show cancellations due to a host of issues, including illness, loss of voice, the ever-present husband-induced stress, problems with dryness of clime affecting her vocal cords, and even a reported pregnancy that turned out to be anything but."

According to Roberts, the singer believed she was miscarrying her longed-for second child with Brown while she was in Texas. However, when she was examined by the medical staff, it was reported that she had never been pregnant in the first place.

The bodyguard said: "I wondered if this phantom pregnancy came out of her desperation to try to hold on to a husband. All Whitney ever wanted was to love and be loved."

He added: "The worst was yet to come. There was an incident that was so bloody heartbreaking for Whitney, and so secret, that there exists no written report or other reference on file."

In June 1994, Brown's other children joined the singer's entourage to keep a one-year-old Bobbi Kristina company.

A teenage girl, referred to as "not one of Bobby Brown's children and somewhat older than the others", also joined.

According to the new book, the unnamed young girl acted as a "de facto nanny" for the children during the day.

Roberts wrote: "What bitter irony – while Whitney was convincing herself she was pregnant in an effort to hold on to her man, that same man was allegedly impregnating someone else.

"I was, of course, shocked at the allegations. As a policeman, that is how I saw it at the moment, as an uncorroborated and otherwise unsubstantiated allegation made by an underage girl against a male adult.

"It would have been inappropriate and unprofessional to reach any definitive conclusion."

The bodyguard shared what he had been told to another key member of Houston's staff and to John Houston, her father, stressing these were allegations "without any form of corroboration or proof".

Houston caught on to what was being spread and summoned Roberts to her dressing room.

When he told her what he had been told, Roberts stressed "above all else" that it was an allegation, not a statement of fact.

The bodyguard shared: "On completing my synopsis, she looked at me hard with cold eyes and simply said, 'Thank you.'"

He claimed the incident "abruptly ended what remained of the tour".

