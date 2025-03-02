Whitney Houston Believed She Was Miscarrying Bobby Brown's Baby: Her Bodyguard Reveals the Horrific Secret About Singer That Has Lain Hidden For Decades

The former security guard wrote: "Whitney, the gel that kept the unwieldy tour machine together and rolling, was falling apart and losing traction emotionally and physically.

"As she anguished over her demons, the tour became blighted by show cancellations due to a host of issues, including illness, loss of voice, the ever-present husband-induced stress, problems with dryness of clime affecting her vocal cords, and even a reported pregnancy that turned out to be anything but."

According to Roberts, the singer believed she was miscarrying her longed-for second child with Brown while she was in Texas. However, when she was examined by the medical staff, it was reported that she had never been pregnant in the first place.