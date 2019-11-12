Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Second Miscarriage At 4 Months Along: ‘I’m Really Devastated’ Hailey & other stars react to the heartbreaking news.

Hilaria Baldwin is having a tough year. As RadarOnline.com has learned, the mom of four has suffered a second miscarriage, at four months along.

Alec Baldwin’s wife shared the sad news this Monday, November 11 on Instagram.

“Today didn’t go as planned. I’m very sad,” she captioned an Instagram Story shot of her in bed, cradling her baby bump. “Tonight is my last night with her… such a strange experience.”

Prior to her announcement, she had been documenting her pregnancy and telling fans how nervous she was about her belly scan.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months,” she shared after her appointment.

Alongside a video of her crying while embracing 6-year-old daughter Carmen in bed, she continued: “We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all…but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time.”

Radar readers know this is Hilaria’s second miscarriage this year. Seven months ago, in April, the actress also lost her and Alec’s baby. At the time, she revealed to fans that her unborn child seemed to have no heartbeat.

A few months later, Hilaria — who’s been trying for a fifth child with Alec for some time now — joyfully announced she was expecting again. Sadly, that too has come to an end.

“I’m really devastated right now…I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say…I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi…that’s all I ask,” she continued in her Instagram caption.

This Tuesday, November 12, Hilaria, 35, shared another emotional message voicing her heartache.

“Today opened and it was not a nightmare… just a sad reality. Thank you for all of your kind and sympathetic words,” she wrote to her fans. “I didn’t know so many tears existed in the body. I’m trying to be present for my grief but understand that life goes on and there is still beauty, even in darkness.”

Followers, friends, and loved ones quickly took to the comments section to send kind words to the grieving mom.

“I’m so sorry. Love you guys,” Hailey Baldwin wrote, along with a red heart emoji.

“So sorry Hilaria 😔😢 praying for you and your gorgeous family during this time,” wrote model Brooks Nader.

“I’m so so sorry. And you are so blessed with that absolute angel on your shoulder. May her sweet warmth get you through this,” wrote actress Jamie Lynn Singler.