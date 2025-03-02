EXCLUSIVE: Rob Lowe Slammed for Taking Shamelessness 'Off the Charts' With Brazen Take on Sex Scenes — Despite X-Rated Tape Scandal That Shocked Hollywood

Lowe declared: "Nobody has sex scenes in movies anymore," in what many are now calling a shockingly bold statement considering his own infamous history with sex tapes.

In 1988, just as he was reaching peak fame, a sex tape surfaced showing Lowe with two young women – one of whom was later revealed to be just 16.

The tape, recorded during the Democratic National Convention, became one of Hollywood's biggest scandals and sent Lowe into damage control mode, forcing him to retreat from the spotlight and seek rehab for alcohol addiction.

Despite the controversy, Lowe managed an astonishing comeback, reinventing himself as a clean-cut leading man in TV dramas and comedies and even taking gags about the tape on the chin in his infamous Comedy Central Roast.