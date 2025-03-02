Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Rob Lowe

EXCLUSIVE: Rob Lowe Slammed for Taking Shamelessness 'Off the Charts' With Brazen Take on Sex Scenes — Despite X-Rated Tape Scandal That Shocked Hollywood

Photo of Rob Lowe
Source: MEGA

Rob Lowe said 'nobody has sex scenes in movies anymore'.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 2 2025, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Rob Lowe isn't holding back when it comes to lamenting Hollywood's lack of steamy sex scenes – and the irony isn't lost on his fans or insiders, who have branded him "brazen beyond belief".

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 59-year-old actor, best known for The West Wing and Parks and Recreation, went all-in on how times have changed during a chat with Sex and the City's Kristin Davis, 59, on his "Literally!" podcast.

Article continues below advertisement
rob lowe slammed shamelessness brazen take sex scenes scandal
Source: MEGA

Rob Lowe had a sex tape surface in 1988.

Article continues below advertisement

Lowe declared: "Nobody has sex scenes in movies anymore," in what many are now calling a shockingly bold statement considering his own infamous history with sex tapes.

In 1988, just as he was reaching peak fame, a sex tape surfaced showing Lowe with two young women – one of whom was later revealed to be just 16.

The tape, recorded during the Democratic National Convention, became one of Hollywood's biggest scandals and sent Lowe into damage control mode, forcing him to retreat from the spotlight and seek rehab for alcohol addiction.

Despite the controversy, Lowe managed an astonishing comeback, reinventing himself as a clean-cut leading man in TV dramas and comedies and even taking gags about the tape on the chin in his infamous Comedy Central Roast.

Article continues below advertisement
rob lowe slammed shamelessness brazen take sex scenes scandal
Source: MEGA

Rob Lowe has been mocked over the sex tape for years.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the fallout, he's seemingly nostalgic for the very thing that almost ended his career.

Speaking about Hollywood's changing attitudes toward on-screen intimacy, Lowe reminisced about his 1988 erotic thriller Masquerade, claiming the studio distanced itself from the film because it was "too sexy".

He said, seemingly baffled by how much the industry has changed: "They're like, 'It's so brave. She's so brave.' (This actress is) brave because she has a sex scene? Like, that's brave now. In our day, it was required."

Lowe did acknowledge one recent exception – A24's Babygirl, which features steamy, no-holds-barred sex scenes and stars Nicole Kidman, 56, as a CEO embarking on a submissive affair with her 27-year-old intern, played by Harris Dickinson.

Calling the film's intimate moments "great", Lowe suggested it's a rare throwback to a bygone era.

Article continues below advertisement
rob lowe slammed shamelessness brazen take sex scenes scandal
Source: MEGA

Rob Lowe praised the A24 film 'Babygirl' starring Nicole Kidman.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor also recalled an old Hollywood "rule" about sex scenes, saying: "There was the page 73 rule. Back in the day, the sex scene was always on page 73. You got a script and were like, 'Am I going to be naked in this?' You didn't have to read the whole script. You just went to page 73 because that middle second act… what do you do? It's the toughest sledding in storytelling, so they Blue Lagoon it."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford Sparks 'Dying' Health Fears as 83-Year-Old is Diagnosed With Disease So Horrific He's Been Forced to Step Down as Oscars 2025 Presenter

victoria beckham gripped with worry womanizing lads playboy antics family brand canceled pp

EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham 'Gripped With Worry' Her Womanizing Sons' Playboy Antics Could 'Get Family Brand Canceled'

Article continues below advertisement
rob lowe slammed shamelessness brazen take sex scenes scandal
Source: MEGA

Rob Lowe is best known for his roles in 'The West Wing' and 'Parks and Recreation'.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Lowe, an optimist about Hollywood's shifting landscape, added: "I always feel, like, out of chaos comes opportunity. My attitude is always you make the most of it (and) disruption is actually a great time to build new things. If you can be one of the nimble ones and you could be one of the forward-thinking ones… not entrenched and not trying to recreate yesterday but try to imagine tomorrow, it's your time."

But for many, Lowe's remarks have raised eyebrows.

A showbiz insider ranted: "Does this former scandal magnet really think he's the right person to critique Hollywood's new stance on sex scenes?

"One thing's for sure: the irony is off the charts. He's mad talking this way, as that tape being brought up again is enough to get him canceled all over again, and many of his young Parks and Rec fans will have no idea about it."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.