Harrison Ford Sparks 'Dying' Health Fears as 83-Year-Old is Diagnosed With Disease So Horrific He's Been Forced to Step Down as Oscars 2025 Presenter
Harrison Ford has reportedly withdrawn as a presenter at the upcoming 2025 Oscars after being diagnosed with shingles.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 82-year-old actor, known for his iconic roles in the Indiana Jones and Star Wars franchises, was diagnosed on Friday, February 28, and dropped out of the awards show on Saturday morning.
Shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash, often appearing as a single stripe of blisters. This condition is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus responsible for chickenpox.
Despite his recent health setback, Ford displayed a positive outlook on his physical well-being during an interview prior to the Oscars decision.
The beloved actor also dealt with the personal stress of his Brentwood, California, home being threatened by the deadly Palisades fire earlier this year.
The Fugitive star was photographed riding in the back of a cop car while police helped him check on his estate after the wildfire made its way through the area.
Ford had been scheduled to present at the Oscars alongside a star-studded lineup, including Dave Bautista, Gal Gadot, and Andrew Garfield.
The list of presenters also featured Zoe Saldaña, a nominee for Best Supporting Actress in 2025, along with Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone and Robert Downey Jr., among others.
Whoopi Goldberg, a past Oscar winner, will be returning to the ceremony as a presenter after almost a decade.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, The Last Crusade actor has already planned for his retirement and is anxious about it.
Ford announced that his role as Thadeous 'Thunderbolt' Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe might be the end of his decades-long action movie career.
He wants to go out on his own terms: "I want to finish what I'm doing.
"I'd like to spend more time flying; Like to spend more time with my family at home. I have things in my life outside of movies."
An insider told RadarOnline.com how Ford was considering hanging up his whip during the filming of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
They said: "Harrison is used to seeing Indy celebrated as one of cinema's greatest heroes. Experiencing this level of rejection is embarrassing to him. At 81, he's ready to walk away."
The actor recently appeared at the 2025 SAG Awards last weekend, where he shared a light moment with Jessica Williams, his Shrinking co-star, during the Netflix broadcast.
This year's Oscars ceremony, hosted by talk show host Conan O'Brien, is scheduled to air on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC and Hulu. The official red carpet presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.