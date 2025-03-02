Harrison Ford Sparks 'Dying' Health Fears as 83-Year-Old is Diagnosed With Disease So Horrific He's Been Forced to Step Down as Oscars 2025 Presenter

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, The Last Crusade actor has already planned for his retirement and is anxious about it.

Ford announced that his role as Thadeous 'Thunderbolt' Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe might be the end of his decades-long action movie career.

He wants to go out on his own terms: "I want to finish what I'm doing.

"I'd like to spend more time flying; Like to spend more time with my family at home. I have things in my life outside of movies."

An insider told RadarOnline.com how Ford was considering hanging up his whip during the filming of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

They said: "Harrison is used to seeing Indy celebrated as one of cinema's greatest heroes. Experiencing this level of rejection is embarrassing to him. At 81, he's ready to walk away."