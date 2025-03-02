Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Victoria Beckham
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham 'Gripped With Worry' Her Womanizing Sons' Playboy Antics Could 'Get Family Brand Canceled'

victoria beckham gripped with worry womanizing lads playboy antics family brand canceled pp
Source: MEGA

Victoria Beckham is said to be desperate to stop her family brand from being put at risk.

March 2 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham is desperate to protect her family's $500million global brand – from her sons' womanizing ways!

She's told her sons to be respectful in their dealings with the opposite sex following 22-year-old Romeo's split from childhood sweetheart Mia Regan after their break-up turned sour when he started flaunting new love Kim Turnbull, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
victoria beckham gripped with worry womanizing lads playboy antics family brand canceled
Source: MEGA

The former Spice Girl is telling her boys not to be too spicy with their approach to women, sources say.

Article continues below advertisement

Former Spice Girl Victoria, 50 – who’s also mum to Brooklyn, 25, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13, with husband David, 49 – is worried their boys’ love lives could cause problems for the family brand, sources say.

An insider told us: "Vic has always had an open-door policy for her kids’ romantic interests, but let’s be real, she’s had to remind them, especially Romeo, that when it comes to moving on, a little decorum wouldn’t hurt!

"I mean, how can you not feel for Mia? She’s one of the lovely ones, and Vic truly counts her blessings that her kids have good taste in partners.

"Mia was practically an honorary Beckham. Picture this: five whole years of family holidays and daily life included in the mix. It’s no surprise Vic felt a pang of sadness when the Romeo-Mia chapter came to a close.

"The last thing she wants is for Mia to feel hurt by any of Romeo's antics. Isn’t that sweet?

"But Vic is genuinely worried about how Romeo's recent behavior might be playing out for Mia. She’s always adored her, and the thought of Mia feeling bitter? Ouch! Vic would always be the first to pick up the phone for a chat if Mia needed her."

Article continues below advertisement
victoria beckham david beckham
Source: MEGA

The Beckhams had their marriage rocked by claims David played away with Rebecca Loos.

Article continues below advertisement

Our source went on: "Now, when it comes to welcoming girlfriends into the Beckham inner circle, Vic definitely has some anxieties.

"Let’s not forget all the family secrets that come with the territory.

"What if things go south and one of these new additions spills the secrets? Vic is fiercely protective of her family’s reputation and absolutely doesn’t want anyone out there spreading rumors or speaking ill of the Beckhams.

"Honestly, handling Romeo and Cruz’s love lives is no easy feat, but are they not just typical young guys? Vic faced similar worries when Brooklyn was in his dating-around phase before settling down.

"Meanwhile, David is more laid-back, urging Vic to chill out and let the boys figure things out on their own. But come on, being the protective mama bear that she is, Vic is all about bonding with the girlfriends to create some loyalty and trust. You can't blame her for wanting to keep her family tight-knit!"

Article continues below advertisement
romeo beckham cant fill dads shoes
Source: MEGA

Romeo Beckham is said to have had an earful from his mom about treading carefully when it comes to girlfriends.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
tv bosses monster pay check offers ready separate tell all interviews michelle barack obama divorcing pp

EXCLUSIVE: TV Bosses 'Getting MONSTER Pay Check Offers Ready for SEPARATE Tell-All Interviews with Michelle and Barack Obama — As Couple 'Get Set to Finally Announce They Are Divorcing'

kevin costner single life casual romances

EXCLUSIVE: Single Kevin Costner 'Slowly Getting Back in the Saddle' With 'String of No-Strings-Attached Booty Calls' – 'The Last Things He Wants is Something Serious'

Romeo and Mia, 22, dated for nearly five years before they split.

Following his recent breakup, Romeo has been spotted with multiple young women; however, he appears to have found love once again with DJ and model Kim, 23.

The couple has reportedly been dating since November.

Earlier this month, they enjoyed a romantic getaway in Turks and Caicos, during which Romeo posted the message on Instagram: "Time away with the best company."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.