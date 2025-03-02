EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham 'Gripped With Worry' Her Womanizing Sons' Playboy Antics Could 'Get Family Brand Canceled'
Fashion designer Victoria Beckham is desperate to protect her family's $500million global brand – from her sons' womanizing ways!
She's told her sons to be respectful in their dealings with the opposite sex following 22-year-old Romeo's split from childhood sweetheart Mia Regan after their break-up turned sour when he started flaunting new love Kim Turnbull, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Former Spice Girl Victoria, 50 – who’s also mum to Brooklyn, 25, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13, with husband David, 49 – is worried their boys’ love lives could cause problems for the family brand, sources say.
An insider told us: "Vic has always had an open-door policy for her kids’ romantic interests, but let’s be real, she’s had to remind them, especially Romeo, that when it comes to moving on, a little decorum wouldn’t hurt!
"I mean, how can you not feel for Mia? She’s one of the lovely ones, and Vic truly counts her blessings that her kids have good taste in partners.
"Mia was practically an honorary Beckham. Picture this: five whole years of family holidays and daily life included in the mix. It’s no surprise Vic felt a pang of sadness when the Romeo-Mia chapter came to a close.
"The last thing she wants is for Mia to feel hurt by any of Romeo's antics. Isn’t that sweet?
"But Vic is genuinely worried about how Romeo's recent behavior might be playing out for Mia. She’s always adored her, and the thought of Mia feeling bitter? Ouch! Vic would always be the first to pick up the phone for a chat if Mia needed her."
Our source went on: "Now, when it comes to welcoming girlfriends into the Beckham inner circle, Vic definitely has some anxieties.
"Let’s not forget all the family secrets that come with the territory.
"What if things go south and one of these new additions spills the secrets? Vic is fiercely protective of her family’s reputation and absolutely doesn’t want anyone out there spreading rumors or speaking ill of the Beckhams.
"Honestly, handling Romeo and Cruz’s love lives is no easy feat, but are they not just typical young guys? Vic faced similar worries when Brooklyn was in his dating-around phase before settling down.
"Meanwhile, David is more laid-back, urging Vic to chill out and let the boys figure things out on their own. But come on, being the protective mama bear that she is, Vic is all about bonding with the girlfriends to create some loyalty and trust. You can't blame her for wanting to keep her family tight-knit!"
Romeo and Mia, 22, dated for nearly five years before they split.
Following his recent breakup, Romeo has been spotted with multiple young women; however, he appears to have found love once again with DJ and model Kim, 23.
The couple has reportedly been dating since November.
Earlier this month, they enjoyed a romantic getaway in Turks and Caicos, during which Romeo posted the message on Instagram: "Time away with the best company."