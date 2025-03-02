EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham 'Gripped With Worry' Her Womanizing Sons' Playboy Antics Could 'Get Family Brand Canceled'

Former Spice Girl Victoria, 50 – who’s also mum to Brooklyn, 25, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13, with husband David, 49 – is worried their boys’ love lives could cause problems for the family brand, sources say.

An insider told us: "Vic has always had an open-door policy for her kids’ romantic interests, but let’s be real, she’s had to remind them, especially Romeo, that when it comes to moving on, a little decorum wouldn’t hurt!

"I mean, how can you not feel for Mia? She’s one of the lovely ones, and Vic truly counts her blessings that her kids have good taste in partners.

"Mia was practically an honorary Beckham. Picture this: five whole years of family holidays and daily life included in the mix. It’s no surprise Vic felt a pang of sadness when the Romeo-Mia chapter came to a close.

"The last thing she wants is for Mia to feel hurt by any of Romeo's antics. Isn’t that sweet?

"But Vic is genuinely worried about how Romeo's recent behavior might be playing out for Mia. She’s always adored her, and the thought of Mia feeling bitter? Ouch! Vic would always be the first to pick up the phone for a chat if Mia needed her."