Gene Hackman's Daughter Says Stepmom Kept Iconic Actor 'Alive' For Years and 'Took Very Good Care of Him' — As Couple's Bodies Found 'Mummified' in 'Suspicious' Deaths

The movie star's daughter told Daily Mail Arakawa was all about keeping Hackman in "good health," and she succeeded.

She revealed: "Despite his age, he was in very good physical condition. He liked to do Pilates and yoga, and he was continuing to do that several times a week. So he was in good health.”

"They had a wonderful marriage. And I give credit to his wife, Betsy, for keeping him alive. Betsy took very, very good care of him and was always looking out for his health. So, I am appreciative to her for that, and I'm very saddened by her passing," she added.