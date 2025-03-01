Gene Hackman Fall Theory Shared As Cops Highlight Clues Found Near Tragic 'French Connection' Star's Mummified Corpse
The Gene Hackman collapse theory has been revealed – as cops highlight clues found near the tragic actor's mummified corpse.
RadarOnline.com can report the latest surrounding the deaths of the iconic Hollywood actor, 95, his wife Betsy Arakawa, 65, and one of their dogs – with their cause of death still a mystery.
On Thursday morning, news broke about how the actor, his wife, and dog were all found dead in their home.
According to reports, Hackman and Arakawa were possibly dead for weeks before the bodies were found and were "mummified."
The Hollywood icon was found in the mud room, while she was found on the bathroom floor with the dead dog nearby.
An investigation was launched following the shocking deaths, but police assured the public "there’s no immediate danger to anyone."
According to a warrant, the couple's deaths were "suspicious enough to require a thorough search and investigation."
Based on how the actor's body was found, police suspect he possibly suffered a fall – despite being considered fit and active for his age.
Hackman was fully dressed, and his cane was found next to his body, according to police.
Police are currently investigating to see if the couple's deaths were caused by the same thing.
While officials have said no foul play is suspected in the deaths, sheriff deputies say the investigation is ongoing.
One of Hackman's daughters, Elizabeth Jean Hackman - told TMZ she and her family have their doubts.
She claimed the family suspects toxic fumes, such as carbon monoxide poisoning, might be the cause.
After her statements, it was revealed Hackman and his daughters have been estranged for quite some time.
Leslie Hackman admitted: "We were close. I hadn't talked to them for a couple months, but everything was normal and everything was good."
Cops are currently labeling their deaths "suspicious" as the door to their home was found ajar but there was no sign of forced entry.
According to reports, it took 12 hours to identify the couple before their deaths were confirmed, and an early autopsy into the deaths of both Hackman and Arakawa showed they had no signs of external trauma.
As of Friday night, carbon monoxide and toxicology tests are still pending.
Police said in a statement: "In the early hours of Thursday, February 27, 2025, Hackman and Arakawa were transported to the Office of the Medical Investigator.
"An autopsy was performed. Initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual.
"Carbon monoxide and toxicology tests were requested for both individuals."
"The manner and cause of death has not been determined.
"The official results of the autopsy and toxicology reports are pending. This remains an open investigation.”
Hackman's career has spanned more than four decades, as he's had a handful of iconic acting gigs.
Some of his most famous roles included The French Connection, Mississippi Burning, Unforgiven, The Birdcage, Under Suspicion, and The Replacements.